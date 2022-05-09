Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

Russia launches an Iskander missile in the Ukraine war (symbolic photo).

Why is Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war? Is the Moscow ruler serious? A military expert classifies the ARD as “hard but fair”.

Munich/Berlin – Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin and the Russian government have tried the nuclear deterrent scenario 20 times. Claudia Major is considered a military expert. She heads the security policy research group of the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik (SWP) in Berlin. In this function, the scientist was a guest on Monday evening on “Hart aber fair” on ARD.

Ukraine News: Why is Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons? Expert classifies it as “hard but fair”.

The round of talks discussed the question of the Russia-Ukraine war with moderator Frank Plasberg: “Putin’s parade: isn’t a threat already a reason for hope?” Plasberg interviewed separately during the program Major. She should classify Putin’s nuclear weapons saber-rattling. “The probability of a nuclear attack is still very, very low”Major explained when it came to the concerns of many citizens in the Ukraine conflict.

The scientist also put the Russian military parade in Moscow and Putin’s speech on May 9, on which Russia traditionally commemorates the victory of the “Red Army” in World War II (in Russian: Great Patriotic War) into perspective. Also on display at this parade were “Jars” – “Iskander” missiles, each of which would be capable of carrying nuclear warheads. “The message inside is: ‘We can do this, we are strong’. The message has to be shown to the outside, that is, to Western societies and governments: ‘We are a nuclear state, we can also escalate nuclear’” said Major and spoke of a “nuclear saber-rattling” in Moscow.

Claudia Major, military expert at the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik (SWP). © IMAGO/Jürgen Heinrich

“Hard but fair” (ARD): military expert explains nuclear weapons saber rattling by Russia’s Vladimir Putin

But: Major classified the threats from Russia and appeased several times with “Hard but fair”. “It’s important for me to say: Russia recently tested the Sarmat missile. They made a point of informing the US before this test. To make sure there are no misunderstandings and no escalation. That’s an important element for me when we talk about this nuclear saber-rattling. That Russia escalates a lot rhetorically, but keeps catching these threats,” she said on ARD: “For example, the President threatens, but the Foreign Minister then catches it again. That means we do have a threat, but it’s not very explicit.”

Major reported that there are about 13,000 warheads worldwide. Of these, the US would have about 5,500, and Russia more than 6,000. “We have a mutual deterrent capability. The ICBMs are there to deter the enemy,” explained the SWP military expert: “They are considered ‘war prevention weapons’ because they ensure mutual destruction and are therefore intended to deter the opponent from doing so.” Major also addressed the ubiquitous Rumor has it that Russia’s ruler Putin is said to be the last to press a kind of “red button” in order to activate the nuclear weapons.

In the video: Compact – The news about the Russia-Ukraine war

“There is no red button that you can just press. And there is no single person who decides that. In Russia this is called the three suitcase system. It’s the president, the defense minister and the chief of staff who decide that,” said the security policy scholar. “Why is Russia doing this? Why are they threatening with their nuclear weapons? There are two important messages. One is to the west, to the USA. It reads: ‘Stay out!’” According to her, Russia is “sending the message, don’t interfere, don’t intervene in this war. So far, NATO hasn’t done that either,” she said. “The second message goes to the Western public and is intended to sow fear that we are afraid of a possible nuclear scenario and put pressure on our governments.”

Ukraine war: nuclear strike by Russia? Expert gives the all-clear in assessment

Three points would show, however, that the risk of a nuclear strike is very low. So there is no clear escalation, Major explained in an interview with ARD moderator Plasberg: “The USA were informed before the test of the ‘Sarmat’ missile that they did not have to react.” The second point according to Major: “No weapons were misplaced. It was not armed.”

The third point: “What profit would Russia have from a mission?” She asked the group and answered herself: “The costs would be enormously high. The USA would reconsider its role, probably enter the war.” China would then also have to confess. Major concluded her remarks with the thesis: “If we panic, we’re doing exactly what Russia is trying to do.” (pm)