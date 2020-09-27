In the middle of this strange 2020, news crept in amid the confusion and pandemic. IBM, Amazon and Microsoft advertised in different ways but with the same purpose, their intention to take a step back from commercializing your facial recognition systems, especially those assigned to the security forces. The trigger was the news, which has been repeated in recent months, about police abuses in the United States and the subsequent demonstrations of rejection in many cities.

When three of the largest technology companies in the world question and put the brakes on the artificial intelligence (AI) systems that they themselves develop (with the consequent economic losses) several questions arise. To what extent is facial recognition being used by the police forces without guaranteeing the privacy rights of citizens? What happens in the US can be compared to Europe? And what about companies? What use of the biometric data they obtain from their users, sometimes without being aware of it? Is facial recognition all bad, or don’t we see its good side? What future awaits us if we don’t put a stop to some actions?

In this fourth and final chapter of the facial recognition series, we will try to understand where we are, both technologically and legally, and from here, chart the possible future that we could know.

What use of facial recognition can security forces in Europe make?

To begin with, we must separate the way the police proceed into countries like the US or China, from the European system, at least today. Factors such as culture, legislation or the political system mark the differences: “At the European level we are much more restrictive, due to the rights that people have in their image. Actually, the security forces and bodies here in Spain do not that intensive use [de la vigilancia facial] as in other countries “, according to Inspector Sergio Castro, head of the Physiognomic Studies Group of the General Commissariat of Scientific Police of the National Police.

This limitation in favor of the privacy of citizens is protected by European laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation, a pioneer in a still new area that can sometimes raise doubts among jurists themselves. For this reason, “other working groups have emerged to clarify or give support on what is the interpretation to be made of the regulation. And the control authorities of each of the countries have been issuing guides, as well as the European Committee for protection of data (EDPB) “, comments Andrés Ruiz, lawyer specialized in technology, innovation and privacy issues at Ramón y Cajal Abogados.

In the National Police, facial recognition tools do not appear, at first glance, incredibly sophisticated, nor do they detect an individual with 100% accuracy. But that’s not the point either. “These tools simply what they do is offer a score, a score between two photographs, to find out, depending on the algorithm, how similar it is. The higher the score more reliability has, but that does not guarantee that it is that person. What these tools offer are potential candidates for the photograph presented, but that later has to be demonstrated, to be validated. “The inspector clarifies. And this is not a trivial function: if an agent had to carry out this manual verification by facing that photo against that of three million recorded images, for example, would be an impossible task.

Another guarantee of the privacy restrictions applied in Spain is that, unlike the United States, for example, where police databases can even integrate photos of citizens’ driving licenses, the system is very much more protective of the rights of the citizen. “Any image cannot be included in the database and searched for, they are specifically designed with people who have committed criminal acts,” says Castro.

On the other hand, and focused on different uses, one-to-one facial comparison technologies (live photography that must correspond to the passport) will be more and more frequent in airports and are beginning to be considered in Europe for border controls.

What legal basis protects us in Europe?

Automatic facial comparison tools are quite recent, and as is usually the case, regulatory regulation follows the birth of a new technology. “Right now they are under the generic protection of personal data protection, but there is no very specific normative regulation “explains Castro.

Could you record us and use our image for a just cause? Ruiz distinguishes between two situations. The security forces and bodies may have competence to install video surveillance, but the legal basis must be differentiated when facial recognition systems are superimposed on these cameras, since they go beyond recording. “In this case, we should possibly refer to the legal bases of article 9.2 of the Regulation for the processing of specially protected data, in which, for example, we could speak of essential public interest when dealing with a critical infrastructure, such as an airport or a nuclear power plant. , whose specific regulations within may authorize the use of these systems “.

The lawyer specialized in technology issues adds that one of the problems posed by facial recognition is that it can be designed so that the treatment is massive and is used indiscriminately in population groups. “Facial recognition, even with express consent, is very taken with a grain of salt, as certain authorities have already stated.” The express consent that the user should provide (and more so considering that it is biometric data, especially protected) is difficult to justify before the data protection regulations when the user is not aware that a camera is recognizing him. The company or entity responsible should also inform the user of the use and treatment they will make of this data later.

Reliability: how far can they go?

Luis Baumela, Professor of the Artificial Intelligence department of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) clarifies that these systems work well as long as there is collaboration on the part of the person who wants to be recognized. “Outside of this context, reliability drops dramatically.” Castro corroborates that generally when criminal acts are committed, the recordings tend to be of low quality. These video surveillance cameras, designed to cover the largest possible area and the movements of personnel, are not designed for identification, but keeping a device 24 hours a day recording in high quality would generate a huge amount of stored data than most of the companies would be unable to store. “Depending on the image quality of these recordings, we try to arrive at a greater or lesser certainty.”

Baumela sees the positive side to the limitation of these systems at present, considering it even as a guarantee of privacy. “To some extent I feel reassured that an image of me taken with a low resolution camcorder and viewed from the side is difficult to recognize, but I understand that in the future technology will improve and that is why it is necessary to develop legislation that protect us. “

Another obstacle is the controversial issue of biases. The models based on networks of neurons on which these facial recognition systems rely are characterized by their lack of transparency when making decisions. That is another challenge that applied AI research in this field must face.

The bright side of facial recognition

The analysis of the human face in general can also have very beneficial applications for society, as Professor Baumela comments. An example of this are systems that analyze gestures and improve human-machine interaction, or computer vision procedures that help communication with people with reduced mobility or deaf-mutes.

In addition, it must be considered that the use of applications that use recognition or identification, in principle, does not have to pose a risk, as long as it is guaranteed that the biometric information does not leave our device or the private sphere.

And finally, these systems have facilitated identifications in important criminal acts of people wanted by other countries, using for example the automatic tools available to Interpol, recalls Inspector Castro.

The three experts consulted agree on the need to demand legislation that guarantees our rights. Otherwise, as Baumela says, “our society could evolve into a world Orwellian, where we are controlled, our privacy is violated. “The dangers we would be faced with would resemble a bad science fiction dream: from companies that identify our face every time we pass through an establishment to show us tailor-made products, to know Where we are at all times, what do we feel … “It would be the end of the anonymous circulation of people,” adds Ruiz, and all this without forgetting, of course, the use that dictatorships and repressive countries could give these tools in the future.

However, all is not lost, Professor Baumela is optimistic. Although Europe has so far lagged behind the US and China in technological capacity, it sees in this apparent delay a great opportunity for companies and researchers to break away from the trend carried out so far and develop a type of European-style AI. much more respectful of privacy and human rights, without bias and transparent with the use of data. “And that it not only has a commercial purpose, but also a social aspect. There we can make a difference.”