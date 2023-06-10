I recently met Sham and Ghena in Homs, in central Syria. Both are young Palestinian refugees studying at the Al-Ramleh school in UNRWA, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees. They asked me, on behalf of their classmates, to make sure their school stayed open. There was something so moving yet so simple about her request: two little girls asking to go to school is beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time.

After six years in Syria, I can’t help but wonder what the future holds for Palestine refugees in this country, especially the younger ones like Sham and Ghena. Since my arrival, and through my work with UNRWA, I have witnessed firsthand extreme grief and loss, of a radically different scope and scale than other places I had previously served, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo. , Jordan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

When the bloody conflict in Syria began, large numbers of Palestine refugees fled to Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Europe and other countries. Entire families were separated and almost all lost loved ones.

As different political and humanitarian actors prepare for the 7th Brussels Conference on Syria, it is crucial that we remember the Palestine refugee community, and that names like Yarmouk, Deraa and Ein el Tal continue to be present in the debates on support to the people in Syria. When the bloody conflict in Syria began, one of the groups most affected were the Palestine refugees. Three camps —Yarmouk, dera’a and Ein el Tal— were almost completely destroyed in the fighting, with most of their residents displaced within and outside the country. Large numbers of Palestine refugees fled to Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Europe and other countries. Entire families were separated and almost all lost loved ones. Many struggled to find shelter and food, while surviving trauma and loss.

Palestine refugees arrived in Syria after the 1948 war and settled in different parts of the country. The largest Palestinian community found refuge in the Yarmouk camp, which for decades became a nerve center, or what many Palestinians called “the capital of the Palestinian diaspora.” Unfortunately, it later also became the epicenter of intense fighting, displacement and destruction. Even UNRWA buildings such as schools and health centers were destroyed in the fighting, rendering them unusable. Today, although the camp remains in ruins, families who can no longer afford to rent outside, having lost their homes in the camp, return to living in the rubble.

With the support of our donors, we have started to rehabilitate some UNRWA buildings and we hope to be able to use them by the end of this year. In the Dera’a camp in southern Syria, UNRWA was able to rebuild most of its damaged buildings, and we now have a fully functioning school, health center and community center. Funding is urgently needed to rebuild Ein el Tal in Aleppo, a camp that was totally destroyed during fighting around the city and was recently affected by the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

Scarce funding, more needs

In 2023, although the fighting has almost definitely stopped, many challenges remain. Before the conflict, only 6% of the Palestinian refugee population in Syria were among the most vulnerable. Today, four out of five Palestine refugees in Syria live in poverty.

UNRWA provides essential services to some 438,000 Palestine refugees who remain in the country: education, health care, psychosocial support and counseling for survivors of gender-based violence, and emergency food and cash aid to the poorest people. In addition, it runs 102 schools where almost 50,000 girls and boys receive a quality education and feel a return to normality, and that is probably our most important contribution to a generation that has witnessed tragic events and traumas. Although almost a third of our schools were damaged, we have managed to continue providing education through schools donated by the Syrian government.

Before the conflict, only 6% of the Palestinian refugee population were among the most vulnerable in Syria. Today, four out of five Palestine refugees in Syria live in poverty.

However, the agency faces a shortage of funds every year. This translates into a limited capacity to respond to the growing difficulties and multiple crises in the lives of Palestine refugees: an initial displacement, years of conflict that led to further displacement, covid-19, a deep socio-economic crisis, and more Recently, the earthquake. More than 46,500 Palestine refugees in Syria were affected by this natural disaster and 20 died. Many houses were damaged. This added to years of shock and trauma.

Despite urgent needs, UNRWA’s earthquake appeal still needs nearly $4 million. This is in addition to the needs to be covered under the Agency Flash Appeal for 2023. In Syria, getting funding from the appeal means being able to provide vital humanitarian aid, including food and cash, and it means health and education for tens of thousands of Palestine refugees.

UNRWA remains the main lifeline for Palestinian refugee families in Syria, and for those who fled to Lebanon and Jordan during the conflict. The European Union has been a crucial partner in supporting UNRWA operations in the region, including Syria. Since 1971, we have maintained a strategic partnership governed by the shared goal of supporting the human development and humanitarian needs of Palestine refugees, pending a just and final solution to the conflict.

Looking forward to the upcoming Brussels Conference on Syria, I ask that we do all we can for Sham, Ghena and thousands of Palestine refugee children who continue to attend UNRWA schools. I ask that their families and their community continue to receive health services at UNRWA health centers. I appeal to the EU and all conference participants not to forget the Palestinian refugee population and to make attention and financial funds available for their humanitarian needs. They are an integral part of Syrian society and must be included in the humanitarian response in the region. When participants pledge to support the Syrian people, Palestine refugees must be included.

Amanya Michael Ebye He is director of UNRWA Affairs in Syria.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.