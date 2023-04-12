By Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president Jair Bolsonaro promises to be many things in the coming years: leader of the opposition, a thorn in the side of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a creator of new right-wing leaders.

Presidential candidate? No. Not even Bolsonaro’s most powerful allies are betting on this future.

The former president is facing more than a dozen Electoral Justice lawsuits over his campaign conduct last year, when he repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of Brazil’s electronic voting system while running for re-election.

Legal experts and two senior judicial sources told Reuters they expected him to lose at least one of those cases, which would prevent him from running in the 2026 presidential campaign. He would be ineligible for eight years.

Even Ciro Nogueira, his former Chief of Staff minister, is considering alternatives, relying on the former chief as an electoral supporter, not as head of the ticket.

“Any ticket with the support of an ineligible Bolsonaro would easily win the election,” said Senator Ciro Nogueira, who chairs the PP, in an interview with Reuters.

Bolsonaro’s electoral outlook stands in stark contrast to that of the former US president and his political idol, Donald Trump, another right-wing populist who challenged the results of his failed re-election campaign.

Despite criminal charges filed against Trump last week over a clandestine payment that prosecutors allege benefited his 2016 campaign, he remains the favorite in the betting markets to be the Republican nominee in the US presidential election next year. he comes.

While Bolsonaro could also face risks in about half a dozen criminal investigations, a decision that seals his political fate is more likely to come from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The fastest lawsuit in the TSE against Bolsonaro revolves around a briefing he held for the diplomatic corps in Brasilia in July, while president, accusing the electoral system of being vulnerable to fraud in statements broadcast live on government TV and networks. social.

“If it is not this case, it will be the next one,” said Henrique Neves, a former magistrate of Electoral Justice, when asked about the likelihood of the TSE declaring Bolsonaro ineligible for the position.

Bolsonaro has never admitted his narrow defeat in the October elections and continues to question the reliability of Brazil’s voting system. The TSE rejected his formal complaint contesting the election result and went so far as to impose a millionaire fine on his party for what the court called bad faith litigation.

PL president Valdemar Costa Neto, who is paying for Bolsonaro’s defense, declined to comment on the case and said Bolsonaro should run because he has not committed any crime.

Last month, at an event with supporters in Florida, Bolsonaro himself said he expected to be declared ineligible, although he maintained that speaking with diplomats was his prerogative as president.

Despite the challenges, Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil at the end of March after three months in the United States showed that he is keen to remain a political protagonist. With three children in elected office and tens of millions of followers on social media, there is no doubt that his ultra-conservative movement will continue.

Furthermore, legal setbacks in Brazil are not always immutable. Lula himself was barred from running for president in 2018 due to a corruption conviction under Operation Lava Jato that was overturned by the Supreme Court in time for him to win last year’s election.

CONSERVATIVE STARS Rising

Still, Bolsonaro’s conservative allies are ready to rearrange the chips for the next election cycle.

Ciro Nogueira said that several right-wing leaders who have emerged in Bolsonaro’s wake could run for president, in contrast to the Workers’ Party, which has few obvious heirs to Lula’s legacy.

The senator cited rising stars on the right, such as the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio Freitas, who was Bolsonaro’s transport minister; the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema; and the former Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina.

Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, would be “a great candidate for vice president”, said the former minister.

Costa Neto said the first test of the former president’s lasting political influence will come when he campaigns for allies in next year’s municipal elections.

But with or without Bolsonaro, Costa Neto said he was confident of the right’s return in 2026. He said a decision by the TSE to block Bolsonaro’s candidacy would only increase the former president’s political appeal.

Any right-wing stand-in can win with his endorsement, he added, avoiding the high rejection rates Bolsonaro faced as a candidate last year.

“There is good reason to believe that a right-wing candidacy can win in 2026,” said Mario Sergio Lima, senior Brazil analyst at Medley Global Advisors, citing concerns about the economy and the lack of an obvious heir for Lula, 77.

But Lima was skeptical of Bolsonaro’s personal influence.

“He will probably lose his political rights and without them it will be very difficult to lead any kind of right-wing project,” he said. “Candidates like Tarcísio or Zema tried to distance themselves from him to attract the moderates.”

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito)