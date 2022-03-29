On February 18, Taiwan decided to relax restrictions it had imposed on imports of food produced in Fukushima, joining a number of countries that have lifted stricter purchase controls on the Japanese province’s fruit, vegetable and fish production. The change came on the eve of the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear accident, the worst since Chernobyl.

Shortly after the tragedy, 55 countries, including Brazil and the United States, placed restrictions on food from Fukushima, arguing that food produced in the affected region had been exposed to radiation and was therefore unsafe for consumption. Over the years and with efforts by the Japanese government and the province to decontaminate the area and monitor radiation levels from local production, the list has shrunk to 14 countries or regions (Brazil revoked import limitations in 2018 and the US , last year). South Korea and China are neighbors that still maintain restrictions.

The earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident caused great damage to Japan’s agriculture and fisheries in the northeastern region of the country. In 2011, Fukushima’s export of agricultural products dropped by 90% compared to the previous year. The numbers started to improve mainly from 2015 and in 2017 the exported volume (in tons) was already higher than in 2010.

The resumption of production took place on 70% of arable land, according to the provincial government. However, in the 12 most impacted municipalities, until March 2021 (most recent data), only 38% of the crops had been released for planting. According to the provincial government, due to the decontamination process (which in some cases requires the removal of topsoil) and the long time without cultivation, the soil is often deteriorated, with the appearance of stones, unevenness of land and other problems. This requires an effort from farmers for the functional recovery of land in a uniform way.

In addition, the prices of rice and peaches, the main foods produced in Fukushima, are still below the national average, due to the negative impact of the accident on the image of these foods in the public opinion – although they have recovered over the years.

The fishing sector is also slowly resuming its activities. The most recent data available, for 2020, indicated that production was at 18% of the pre-disaster level – or 36% if included in the fisheries account. offshore. One of the industry’s concerns is that the announcement of the release of treated water at the Fukushima-Daiichi plant into the ocean could undermine efforts to improve the region’s fish image, even as levels of tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen present even in treated water from the plant, are below the recommended by the World Health Organization for drinking water.

Another challenge facing the primary sector in the region is the lack of manpower. In addition to the aging population, many residents who fled Fukushima under evacuation orders have rebuilt their lives elsewhere and do not intend to return to the prefecture.

Anpo-gaki production is an example of the resumption of agriculture in Fukushima

Mr. Oyama sells anpo-gakis at his traditional Fukushima store in Tokyo | Photo: government of Japan

Amid efforts by farmers, cooperatives and governments to revitalize Fukushima’s primary sector, one product has stood out as the symbol of the prefecture’s agricultural reconstruction after the March 11, 2011 disaster: anpo-gaki, the dried persimmon that began being produced in Fukushima for nearly 100 years.

Traditional in the region, the cultivation of the fruit had to be stopped completely for two years after the accident. “At the time the price of anpo-gaki was slowly rising, but with the nuclear accident we had to stop production, with that we ended up losing to competitors from other regions, and prices remained low”, says Ms. Tamiko Suda, anpo-gaki producer.

Persimmon cultivation resumed in 2014, after the decontamination of the trees and the implementation of a radioactivity analysis system that measures the concentration of cesium in the food. This inspection is carried out when the fruit is forming, before harvesting and after packaging. In the first year of recovery, 200 tons were produced, compared to the 1,600 produced in 2010. In 2020, production reached 84% of the pre-disaster volume. The cultivated area is currently around 700 hectares.

According to the Fukushima agriculture department, any anpo-gaki with a radioactive cesium level above 50 Bq/kg (Becquerels per kilogram) is discarded – in Japan, the limit for food in general is 100 Bq/kg, much lower. to the 1,000 Bq/kg permitted in the United States. In 2020, only 0.003% of anpo-gakis failed the test.

Also in 2016, the anpo-gaki Promotion Center was put into operation in the city of Date, equipped with automated processing, packaging and sorting facilities. In addition to promoting the producing region, the investment also served to alleviate the problems caused by the aging of producers and lack of manpower.

The local government is also using a number of initiatives to promote anpo-gaki and other prefecture-grown foods to boost consumer confidence, from promotional videos to a certification program for good agricultural practices and the provision of products for the games. Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. In a Fukushima regional products store in Tokyo (Midette), the business director, Mr. Oyama, said that many residents of the Japanese capital began to buy products from the region as a way to help the population affected by the disaster.

There are about 850 anpo-gaki producers in Fukushima who trust that they are on a mission to maintain the cultivation techniques and tradition they learned from their ancestors.

“Harvest work is as much fun as a festival,” says Mrs. Suda. “[Continuar a produção do anpo-gaki] is important and can raise awareness about delivering delicious food to consumers.”

This is the third report in a three-part series on the revitalization of Fukushima and the Japanese government’s challenges after the great earthquake and nuclear accident of 2011. The first and second can be accessed here and here.