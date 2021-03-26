The Government of Spain has published a Royal decree through which it intends help those freelancers and companies that the ravages of the Covid-19. For this he has created the Covid Line of direct aid to support the solvency and debt reduction of the private sector.

This direct help has a finalist character, that is, it will be collected after justification by the company of all payments and investments, and will be used to “satisfy the debt and make payments to suppliers and other creditors, financial and non-financial, as well as the fixed costs incurred by the freelancers and companies considered eligible ”.

Of course, these expenses must have been accrued between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, being contracts prior to the date of entry into force of this Royal Decree-Law. In addition, losses must be more than 30% compared to 2019.

How much is the aid?



The Government has allocated € 7 billion to this Covid Line of direct aid to freelancers and companies. 5,000 million will be distributed among all Peninsular Autonomous Communities and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, in proportion to the EU REACT allocation. based on income, unemployment and youth unemployment indicators. The 2,000 million of remaining euros will go directly to Canary and Balearic Islands.

The income indicator measure the weight of each Autonomous Community in the fall in GDP in 2020, moderate as a function of the relative prosperity of each of them, measured through per capita income with respect to the national average.

The unemployment indicator considers the weighted average between the weight of the Autonomous Community in the total number of registered unemployed in January 2020 and its contribution to the increase in national registered unemployment in 2020.

Meanwhile he youth unemployment indicator (16 – 25 years)considers the weighted average between the weight of the Autonomous Community in the total of young unemployed registered in January 2020 and its contribution to the increase in national registered youth unemployment in 2020.

Help cannot be less than 4,000 euros nor more than 200,000 euros.

Entrepreneurs or professionals who pay income tax by modules, will be granted 3,000 euros.

Entrepreneurs and professionals whose annual volume of operations declared in VAT has fallen by more than 30% in 2020 compared to 2019 will be able to obtain aid from the 40% drop in trading volume in 2020 compared to 2019 that exceeds said 30%.

In the case of businessmen or professionals who apply the direct estimation regime in personal income tax and entities and permanent establishments that have a maximum of 10 employees, will be eligible for a 40% maximum support of the fall in the volume of operations in 2020 compared to 2019 that exceeds said 30%.

Entities and businessmen or professionals and permanent establishments that have more than 10 employees, they will be able to access a maximum support of 20% of the amount of the fall in the volume of operations in 2020 compared to 2019 that exceeds said 30%.

Who can request it?



As specified in the Official State Gazette published on March 13, 2021, «the recipients of the aid will be the non-financial companies and the self-employed most affected by the pandemic, as long as they have their tax domicile in Spanish territory or in the case of non-resident non-financial entities that operate in Spain through a permanent establishment ”.

They will not be able to access to this help businessmen or professionals, entities and consolidated groups that in the declaration of the Personal Income Tax corresponding to 2019 have declared a negative net result or the tax base of the Corporation Tax or the Non-Resident Income Tax has been negative in said year, before the application of the capitalization reserve and compensation of negative tax bases.

Which are the requirements?



In order to access this help, a series of requirements must be met:

-Not having been convicted by final judgment to the penalty of loss of the possibility of obtaining subsidies or public aid

-Not having been convicted by a final judgment for crimes of prevarication, bribery, embezzlement of public funds, influence peddling, fraud and illegal levies or urban crimes.

-To be up to date with the payment of obligations for reimbursement of subsidies or public aid.

-Be up to date in compliance with the tax obligations and against Social Security.

-Not having requested the declaration of voluntary or insolvent bankruptcy.

-Not having tax residence in a country or territory recognized as tax haven.

-You will not distribute dividends during 2021 and 2022.

-They cannot be approved increases in senior management remuneration in a period of two years from the application of this measure.