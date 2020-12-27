One hundred years already, barely 100 years. This week we are celebrating the founding of the French Communist Party. Born from the horror of the First World War, from the refusal of the collaboration that part of the socialist current sealed with the Sacred Union, this party, which knew how to reconcile the tricolor and the red flag, has always been a driving force popular union and forces advocating social transformation, as the spearhead of internationalist struggles for human emancipation.

Despite the obstacles, the persecutions of which his militants were often the object, the errors and delays of which he was able to criticize, we cannot take away from the generations of militants their unwavering dedication to the defense of popular interests, their loyalty to those of their country and internationalist solidarity, the struggles for peace, disarmament and anti-racism. It is through the voice of these activists that the names of Sacco and Vanzetti, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, Angela Davis, Nelson Mandela, like those of Marwan Barghouti and Mumia Abu Jamal have been able to register in the streets and resonate on the streets. public places.

Two of the fights carried by the Communists today find a singular resonance. First of all, the call that the Party launched with its parliamentarians to oppose the Gaullian Constitution of 1958, whose exacerbated presidentialism continues to be an institutional lock blocking any prospect of change. Likewise, his proposals to refuse “the Europe of capital”, from the end of the 1950s, as the incomparable driving force that he created so that the French reject the draft European Constitution, after having been the leader. the only party to reject the Single Act, then the Maastricht Treaty, while working for a union of sovereign peoples based on common projects, demonstrate its capacity for anticipation.

The repeated attempts to erase its contribution to the history of France, by the ideological war as by the stacking of counter-reforms doomed to the annihilation of a century of social conquests, testify to the intangible determination of the capitalists and of their servants to plunge into political oblivion the popular classes and their aspirations to live better, free and respected. This is how the political field today tends to be summed up in a panel of nuances, sometimes strong, even irreconcilable, but from which the popular classes are absent, relegated or sent back to the crowd of anonymous abstainers.

An extension of the revolutionary history of the country, communism was just as much its “rupture” by offering for the first time to the working people a new, efficient and fraternal framework of organization, which each and every one invested by transforming it, bringing alive the maxim of the First International that “the liberation of workers will be the work of the workers themselves”. In doing so, the Communist Party allowed millions of them to acquire skills rivaling those of the bourgeoisie, to access training of a very high level in politics, culture, science, thus giving honor and dignity to those and those who had not hitherto been considered worthy of either one.

Generations of elected officials, gaining responsibilities up to ministries, union or association officials thus became “executives” of high quality, who remained close to the people from which they came. This is for the benefit of the whole nation, which has redefined itself in the light of the social conquests wrested by organized workers.

His enemies, both today and yesterday, refuse to accept that the rise of democracy in France is closely linked to that of the communist phenomenon. Without the communist contribution, the Republic could not have been qualified as democratic, social or secular except by abuse of language. More than that, through its intense activity, its political victories, its anchoring, it has rewoven the link with the decisive, philosophical and political advances of the Great Revolution or of the Commune. And when the nation sank under collaboration, he was honored. It is to him that we owe these fragments of communism which are Social Security, the statute of the civil service, the creation of EDF, paid holidays, public services, solidarity retirement by distribution, reductions in working time, several nationalizations, cultural centers such as health centers in municipalities, concrete solidarity with immigrant workers.

The propertied classes were thus forced to cede ground, not so much by the radicality of speeches and postures as by the massive political organization of those who have an objective interest in changing the world: the immense working people. , including the most exploited of them, the creators. This irruption of the popular classes, aware of their weight, of their historical role, of their responsibilities with regard to the French people as well as to the peoples of the world has made many people turn pale. And the weight that the Communist Party, admittedly reduced, continues to exercise through parliamentary activity, through the commitment of its thousands of elected officials and its militant networks, who at this very moment are organizing solidarity with the most deprived in neighborhoods, animating fights for the guarantee of employment in companies and placing themselves at the sides of the creators, has not finished exasperating the supporters of the unjust order who dream only of definitively warding off the specter of a revolutionary change, at the moment when the capitalist mode of development entered a permanent process.

As the older generations of activists and leaders have done, the time has come for a powerful transformative, unifying and innovative ambition. At the heart of everything, democracy to the end, democracy for real. This is what the capitalists refuse to do. This is what continues to inspire the Communists.