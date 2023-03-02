Despite previous reports that the streamer and influencer AuronPlay would not be in the second edition of the Squid Craft Games, in fact it will be. That is why his colleagues Komanche and Rubius reserved the position # 173 for him.

This is how this content generator, which has the merit of creating this series that began in 2022, will return through the front door for the pleasure of all his followers who were waiting for him.

Some expected AuronPlay to be at Squid Craft Games 2, and all because Biyin, another streamer who is her current partner, had confirmed her participation.

There are those who believe that during these days she was the one who convinced him to participate, but this falls into the field of speculation. And what does he say? Well, he took the opportunity to resume his channel on Twitch, although it was only to make a few clarifications.

AuronPlay pointed out that he is taking a break from this service, and regarding his appearance in Squid Craft Games 2, he highlighted ‘I am aware of the work behind them, it is enormous’.

Then he said that they insisted a lot on him to come back and he said something very important. According to Auron ‘losing the Squid is giving victory to hate, and hate will never win’ and he finished off by returning to enjoy this activity, which many of his fans appreciate.

Why did AuronPlay almost miss Squid Craft Games 2?

The reason why AuronPlay’s participation in Squid Craft Games 2 was in doubt was the controversy over some old Twitter messages from his partner, Biyin.

By trying to defend her from the attacks he was also affected and received a lot of negative comments.

That happened at the beginning of February of this year and a few days later his colleague Komanche sadly announced that he would not be participating in the second edition of Squid Craft Games.

But in mid-February Auron hinted that he would return at some point, even going so far as to call some of those who attack him ‘mice’. To the extent that he implied that he was referring to people who attack him more than necessary.

So the announcement of his return to Squid Craft Games 2 could be related. However, AuronPlay also pointed out that his return to Twitch is temporary and that his break will continue.

In addition to AuronPlay we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.