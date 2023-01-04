Home page World

The photo from 1994 shows Baba Wanga © Viktor Gilotay/dpa/picture alliance

Dark predictions by the clairvoyant Baba Wanga are once again circulating for 2023 – which, however, have often not been true in recent years.

Munich – Extraterrestrials on earth and nuclear blackmail by Russia against Ukraine, a “big country” is said to be conducting bioweapons research on humans – the forecasts of the blind Bulgarian Baba Wanga, who became known as a fortune teller, are once again bleak for the year 2023.

The world’s most famous clairvoyant after Nostradamus died in Sofia in 1996. Followers still interpret their predictions today. It is said that Baba Wanga often spoke in a very cryptic and pictorial manner – so that her statements ultimately seem to fit specific events. However, there does not seem to be any written evidence for their predictions. Some of the prophecies actually came true. She is said to have correctly interpreted the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001 and also predicted the corona pandemic. The fortune teller, known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans”, was often wrong, however. She reportedly predicted that in 2010 World War III would break out. As a result, in 2016, the European continent was to become an almost deserted desert.

Forecasts for 2022? That prophesied Baba Wange in the previous year

Baba Wanga’s predictions for 2023 – and the common mistakes of the fortune teller guild

She’s not the only one of her kind. According to an evaluation by the Society for the Scientific Study of Parasciences (GWUP), 2022 was also a black year for fortune tellers and clairvoyants. The annual evaluation of esoteric forecasts for the future has resulted in little tangible, some absurdity and no really surprising hits. In any case, robots have still not taken over in the past year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has – unfortunately – still not withdrawn from politics and attacks by zombies have not been seen again.

The Mainz mathematician Michael Kunkel, who has been evaluating the sometimes crude forecasts of astrologers, fortune tellers and clairvoyants for 21 years, explains: There were no really spectacular hits in 2022, even if, for example, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the death of the British Queen were predicted had been. The war of aggression had already been discussed in view of the troop deployment. Elizabeth II’s death had been under forecast for years. “It will happen at some point,” he says. In addition, the siege of Paris, a mass death in India, giant rabbits attacking a city, as well as the end of the Rolling Stones and the death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un were predicted.

Aliens on Earth? Baba Wanga’s predictions for 2023

Whether Baba Wanga’s theses will come true will be seen in 2023. In addition to the predictions mentioned at the beginning, according to several sources, it warns that the orbit of the earth will also “change” in 2023. In addition, a solar storm could come to earth in 2023. Electrical charges emanating from the sun would then hit the earth – there is talk of an electrical tsunami. Predictions on environmental and natural disasters, imminent wars and the imminent end of the world – the GWUP speaks of “clear classics”.

The German Association of Astrologers had criticized the blanket criticism of the GWUP in recent years and described it as not differentiated. “Our attitude is no different this year,” says the second chairman of the association, Wolfgang Steven. (mke, dpa)