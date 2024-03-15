Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/15/2024 – 21:22

Former heads of the Army and Air Force in the Bolsonaro government told the PF that the former president presented a coup proposal. Both said they were against the draft. Former Navy commander would be sympathetic to the idea. The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes overturned this Friday (15/03) all confidentiality of the statements made to the Federal Police (PF) as part of an investigation into a plot coup created at the top of former president Jair Bolsonaro's government.

Among the testimonies, those of the then commanders of the Air Force, Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, and of the Army, Marco Antonio Freire Gomes, stand out. Both confirmed that Bolsonaro presented, after his defeat in the 2022 elections, a coup d'état plan to prevent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from assuming power.

The statements complicate Bolsonaro's situation, who initially said he was unaware of the coup draft seized at the residence of the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, on January 10, 2023 and, later, at the headquarters of his party, the PL, in 2024.

Torres told the PF that he did not write the draft and that he was not aware of the content of the document presented at a meeting at Palácio da Alvorada, on December 7, 2022, by advisor Filipe Martins. The former advisor, in turn, also denied the authorship of the document to the PF.

What does the former Air Force commander say?

Air Lieutenant General Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior told the PF that he participated in five or six meetings with Bolsonaro and the other commanders of the Armed Forces after the 2022 presidential election.

In his testimony, he stated that he had warned the president that there was no fraud in electronic voting machines, a thesis defended by Bolsonaro's supporters to justify his stay in power.

He also said that General Marco Antonio Freire Gomes threatened to arrest Bolsonaro if the then president carried out an attempted coup d'état. Also according to Baptista Jr, Freire Gomes discouraged Bolsonaro from using strange legal theories to carry out a coup, such as the decree of a state of siege, a state of defense, or the Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO).

According to a PF report, Baptista Jr. said that, in a meeting with Bolsonaro, he himself made it clear that he was opposed to any coup plan and that there was no longer any possibility of the then president remaining in office.

“In another meeting of Force commanders with the then President of the Republic, the deponent made it clear to Jair Bolsonaro that there would be no chance of the then President remaining in power after the end of his term. He made it clear to then-president Jair Bolsonaro that he would not accept any attempt at institutional disruption to keep him in power”, says the PF report on the testimony.

Asked when the draft for the coup decree was presented to him, Baptista Jr. said that the document was shown to the commanders of the Armed Forces in a meeting at the Ministry of Defense, on December 14, 2022, by the then holder of the portfolio, General Paulo Sergio de Oliveira.

According to the former Air Force commander's report, Oliveira placed the draft on a table and said he would like to present the document “for knowledge and review”.

“That the deponent understood that there would be an order that would prevent the new elected government from taking office; That, given this, the deponent told the Minister of Defense that he would not even admit receiving this document; That the Air Force would not admit such a hypothesis (Coup d’état)”, says the transcript of Baptista Jr’s testimony, made by the PF.

Baptista Jr. also told investigators that, when he informed the then chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, that he would not join any “turning the tables”, he was “stunned” by the statement.

Through the testimony of the former FAB commander, the former Army commander, Freire Gomes, “expressed that he would also not agree with the hypothesis of analyzing the content of the draft”.

What the former Army commander said

Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior's testimony coincides with that of former Army commander Marco Antonio Freire Gomes.

To the PF, Freire Gomes said that Bolsonaro presented him personally, in a meeting in the Palácio da Alvorada library, on December 7, 2022, a draft decree to consummate a coup d'état.

The content of the document was read by Martins in the presence of former Navy commander Almir Garnier and former Defense Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira.

According to a transcript of General Freire Gomes' testimony, he says “that he remembers participating in meetings at Palácio da Alvorada, after the second round of elections, in which the then President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, presented hypotheses of using legal institutes as GLO [Garantia da Lei e da Ordem]state of defense and state of siege in relation to the electoral process”.

Freire Gomes states that, in a subsequent meeting, he made it clear to President Jair Bolsonaro that “the Army would not participate in the implementation of these legal institutes aimed at reversing the electoral process”.

Confronted with the draft of the coup that was seized at Anderson Torres' house, Freire Gomes confirmed that it was the same document presented in the meetings with Bolsonaro.

Freire Gomes also said that Torres participated in meetings with Bolsonaro to explain “the legal support for the measures that could be adopted”. Soon afterwards, the general said that he “always stated that the Army would not act in such situations”.

“Who even clarified to the then President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro that there would be nothing more to do in relation to the results of the elections and that any action, in accordance with the proposals, could result in the criminal liability of the then President”, said Freire Gomes to the PF .

The testimony of the former Navy commander

The former Navy commander, Admiral Almir Garnier, appeared to testify at the Federal Police on February 22, but remained silent.

However, the former Air Force commander said in his statement that, while he was in the room after the presentation of the coup plan, Garnier, “did not express any reaction contrary to the content of the draft”.

Also according to Baptist Jr:, the only one who “made the troops available” to Bolsonaro was Garnier.

Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp, Mauro Cid, said, in a plea bargain, that Garnier had been sympathetic to a coup d'état and had even said “that his troops would be ready to join a call from the then president”.

