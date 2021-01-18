During a visit to Ankara this Monday, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wants to find out whether Turkey is really ready to initiate a fresh start in relations with the EU. Three months ago, a planned visit by Maas to Turkey was canceled because Turkey let the gas dispute in the eastern Mediterranean escalate. In the meantime, the Turkish government has declared its determination to resolve the dispute with Europe – because Turkey needs economic help and fears a new row with the USA. Maas will want to know from his colleague Mevlüt Cavusoglu what the government in Ankara wants to do for rapprochement with Europe.

Maas’ visit joins a chain of new contacts between Turkey and Europe. On Thursday, Cavusoglu will fly to Brussels to hold talks with EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell, and Turkish-Greek talks on bilateral problems are to begin in Istanbul on January 25. EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel are expected in Turkey this month. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that he wanted to “put relations with Europe back on track”.

Erdogan has been calling for a new start with the EU since November. At that time, his son-in-law Berat Albayrak resigned as finance minister after the extent of the economic crisis became clear. The inflation rate is 14.6 percent, with food it is even more than 20 percent. The country urgently needs new investor confidence – normalization of relations with the EU as Turkey’s largest trading partner is important for this. In return, Europe is primarily striving to extend the refugee agreement with Turkey.

Erdogan is not only looking for proximity to Europe for economic reasons. Since Joe Biden’s election victory in the US, new tensions have emerged between Ankara and Washington. Just a few days ago, Erdogan announced that his country would be talking to Russia this month about the delivery of another battery for the S-400 air defense system. The US responded to the delivery of a first battery last year with sanctions against its NATO partner. Further punitive measures could follow.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The EU recently issued sanctions against Ankara because of the Mediterranean dispute and will discuss additional steps in March. In order to make Europe conciliatory, Erdogan’s government has for some time not been looking for natural gas in parts of the Mediterranean, which are controversial between Turkey and the EU members Greece and Cyprus. The resumption of the talks with Greece, which ended in 2016, serves the same purpose. However, quick results are hardly to be expected.

What the concrete steps should look like is still unclear

In the past few days, Erdogan also had personal meetings with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the French President Emmanuel Macron. However, France expects “tangible gestures” from Ankara beforehand, said the government in Paris. The EU needs “concrete steps” from Turkey, wrote Ilke Toygür from the Berlin Science and Politics Foundation on Twitter. Nacho Sanchez Amor, Turkey rapporteur in the European Parliament, cited as examples the defusing of the Turkish anti-terrorist laws, the release of opposition politicians and activists and an end to pressure on civil society, the media and the Kurdish party HDP.

Erdogan has so far shown no willingness to follow these demands. His right-wing nationalist coalition partner Devlet Bahceli vehemently rejects constitutional reforms. Maas therefore wants to find out in Ankara how realistic the prospects for actual progress are.