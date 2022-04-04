Today, Monday, April 4, there are still games to play in the main European leagues and in South America. Here we leave you the matches that you can enjoy today from the leagues mentioned above.
In LaLiga, we will be able to enjoy today at 9:00 p.m. a match between Real Sociedad and Espanyol, both of whom will seek to win the three points. La Real, in their last league game, drew against Sevilla while Espanyol emerged victorious from their match against Mallorca. The match will be played at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and at 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Changing destination, Crystal Palace will face each other in England, receiving a visit from the team coached by Mikel Arteta, Arsenal. “The gunners” will seek to add the three points today to occupy fourth place and rest in the Champions zone. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Hellas Verona – Genoa
At 18:30 Spanish hours there will be a Hellas Verona – Genoa. Very important match for the visiting team since if they emerge victorious from the match, they would manage to get out of the red positions of the classification. In Mexico it will be played at 11:30 a.m. and in Argentina at 1:30 p.m.
AC Milan – Bologna
Milan will seek victory to be able to take off in the table and maintain the lead in Serie A, while Genoa will do the same to remain stable in the mid-table positions. The game will be played at 8:45 p.m. in Spain, at 1:45 p.m. in Mexico and at 3:45 p.m. in Argentina.
Today at 11:00 p.m. Spanish time, a match between Cortuluá and Deportivo Pasto will take place in Colombia. Both teams will seek to get the three points to climb positions in the classification. It will be played at 4:00 p.m. in Mexico and at 6:00 p.m. in Argentina.
