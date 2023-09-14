admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/13/2023 – 15:37

If we manage to replace at least 50% of the meat and milk consumed with foods of plant origin by 2050, it will be possible to reduce the percentage of greenhouse gas emissions by 31% – a significant number in the fight to reduce the impacts of climate change. A new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that the measure would help stop forest degradation.

The work shows that additional benefits would be possible if, with the reduction in meat and milk consumption, part of the area used for livestock farming were reforested. According to scientists, the restoration of these areas could contribute up to 25% of the reforested land needed to combat global warming by 2030.

“We need more than ‘meatless Mondays’ to reduce the gas emissions that fuel climate change. Our study shows a way forward,” said study co-author Eva Wollenberg, from the University of Vermont (USA). “Plant-based meat is not just a new food product, but a crucial opportunity to achieve food security and greenhouse gas reduction goals around the world.”

The new work takes a pioneering approach, analyzing food security and the impacts of large-scale consumption of plant-based meat and milk.

“Understanding the impacts of dietary changes expands our options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said the work’s lead author, Marta Kozicka, a researcher at the University of Vermont. “Dietary changes can also provide important advances in protecting biodiversity.”

According to scientists, replacing 50% of meat and milk with foods of plant origin would cause a substantial reduction in the impact of food production systems on the environment by 2050. The global area allocated to agriculture, for example, would be reduced by 12 %. Deforestation would be practically zero. And water use would be reduced by 10%.

“The food sector is responsible for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions,” said Eva Wollenberg. “Given the strong benefits we have demonstrated in replacing meat and milk with plant-based products for global sustainability, climate change and human health, the research offers important data for consumers, producers and governments.”

Agricultural giants and government foresee efforts to cut emissions

Last year, 14 of the world’s largest agribusiness companies presented at the UN Climate Summit, COP-27, in Egypt, a plan to reduce emissions resulting from land use change in their operations, which includes eliminating deforestation of its chains directly and indirectly by 2025.

At the previous Climate Conference in Glasgow, the Brazilian government had signed a global agreement that aims to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Seeking a cut on this scale requires adapting livestock farming, with techniques that allow for better herd management. Among the strategies that already work on farms in Brazil are biodigesters and integration of production systems.

In the country, approximately 70% of methane production comes from agriculture. “Enteric fermentation” (beef burping) is responsible for almost two-thirds of these emissions.