Let’s start with one of the foods that most raise doubts: butter. «It may surprise you – replies Marina Carcea, technologist manager of Crea, Food and Nutrition Research Center – but if the outside temperature does not exceed 20 degrees, butter can stay out of the refrigerator for up to 1-2 dayssuitably covered. However, there are fewer risks with the salty one because salt is a bactericide; traditional butter can instead be soaked in slightly salted water to obtain the same protection. This food is mainly made of fatty substances on which the oxidation responsible acts, if it is left in the open too much, of the rancid taste and the translucent yellowish colour. If, however, you keep it away from oxygen (for example covered with a glass or ceramic bell jar or submerged in water) you avoid the problem of oxidation and protect it from the proliferation of molds, yeasts, and bacteria such as Listeria, an infection that causes symptoms similar to those of the flu accompanied by vomiting and diarrhea.