DThe Konstablerwache in Frankfurt is packed on this last night of the year. Young men in particular stand around, shout and set off firecrackers. When the clock strikes midnight and people in other parts of the city cheerfully toast each other for the New Year, it doesn't take long before the first bangers are thrown into the crowd. Rockets are fired. Not towards the sky, but horizontally towards passers-by. Apparently just like that. For fun.

Catherine Iskandar Editor in charge of the “Rhein-Main” section of the Sunday newspaper.

That night you ask yourself what kind of young people are who do something like that. One wonders this all the more when, shortly afterwards, a group of young people attacks a police loudspeaker truck and its crew. The Hessian police have 600 officers on duty this New Year's Eve on January 1st, 2024 – and only to prevent what has happened in cities like Berlin, but also Frankfurt, in recent years: riots, riots and violence.