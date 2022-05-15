After the Finnish government yesterday officially announced its intention to join NATO, while in Sweden the ruling party is holding a decisive meeting on a possible request for joint membership in the Atlantic Alliance, the next step to achieve accession is a very detailed access for both applicants.

Adhesion to NATO of a candidate country involves an access exam during which the applicants must convince each of the 30 members of the Alliance of what their contribution would be and their ability to respond to the obligations of the common pact.

The process is codified since once a country makes the decision to request to be part of the pact, NATO members must unanimously accept and extend an invitation.

Alliance member Turkey expressed reservations about the inclusion of Finland and Sweden. However, several participants in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin today believe a consensus can be reached.

The invitation from NATO members marks the start of the accession negotiations taking place at the organization’s headquarters in Brussels. There, the applicant must convince the representatives of the members and the experts of the Alliance of its capacity to comply with the “political, legal and military obligations and commitments” detailed in the Washington Treaty and in the 1995 text on the expansion of the NATO.

The talks make it possible to discuss legal issues, security, the protection of classified information and the contribution to a common budget, which is based on the size of the economy of each country. The candidate countries must commit to carrying out the necessary reforms and then issue a “letter” to the NATO secretary general with a “timetable for carrying out the reforms”.

The final stage is the ratification of the accession protocol by each of the NATO member states, which send their permission for the entry of a new member to the United States government, which is the depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The slogan “One for all and all for one” enshrined in article 5 is applied once the ratification by all the states is complete. For the last member state, North Macedonia, this process took a year.

As members of the European Union, Sweden and Finland benefit from the mutual assistance clause provided for in article 42-7 for the period of the ratification process of their accession to NATO. The Secretary General of NATO, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, affirmed that the two candidates will be received with “open arms” if they decide to join the Alliance, of which they are already “associated” countries.

Stoltenberg promised them a speedy membership process and “workarounds” to address their security concerns between applying and joining. No third country has the right to veto NATO accessions.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Finland’s decision a “mistake.” Moscow rejects the installation of Alliance bases in the territory of a country with which it shares a border of more than 1,000 km.

Helsinki and Brussels (AFP)