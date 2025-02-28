The night from March 2 to 3 Oscar 2025 awards, The 97 edition of the highest awards of the Hollywood Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences. Academics face a list of nominations that form one of the best selections in recent years.

If you want to get to the gala with a first -hand knowledge of the main nominated films, we have the only guide you need: a compendium of the criticisms of Cinemania of the titles that will be protagonists of the night.

The Oscar 2025 films

Photogram of ‘Anora’ Cinemania

Criticism of ‘Anora’

6 nominations: Best film, best address (Sean Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Original Screenplay, Best Photography. In cinemas; VOD premiere on March 6.

In a moment of American cinema in which the great authors do not stop looking at the past and contemporary setting films often obviate social reality, Sean Baker’s cinema is a balm than we have more and more need. Read the complete criticism.

‘The brutalist’ Cinemania

Criticism of ‘The Brutalist’

10 nominations: Best film, best address (Brady Corbet), best actor (Adrien Brody), best cast actress (Felicity Jones), best cast actor (Guy Pearce), best original script, best photography, best assembly, best original music, best production design. In cinemas.

The Brutalist must also be understood as a resounding challenge of triumphalist rhetoric that has helped sustain the idea of ​​the United States as the promised land. Read the complete criticism.

Isabella Rossellini and Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’. Cinemania

Criticism of ‘Conclave’

8 nominations: Best film, best actor (Ralph Fiennes), best cast actress (Isabella Rossellini), best adapted script, better assembly, better original music, best production design, best costume design. In cinemas.

The ambitions of its voters, those palatial spaces of long walls, of stays with corners and recesses of those who sprout gossip, secrets, the Latin sentences, the liturgy of the ritual itself … are all perfect elements to build a suspense that is in crescendo like the soundtrack thanks to a magnificent script in which the turns are planted with true intelligence. Read the complete criticism.

Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña in ‘Emilia Pérez’ Cinemania

Criticism of ‘Emilia Pérez’

13 nominations: Best film, best international film, best address (Jacques Audiard), best actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), best secondary actress (Zoe Saldaña), best adapted script, better assembly, best original music, best original song (x2), best sound, better makeup and hairdressing. In cinemas; VOD premiere on March 28.

Between taking a movie by joke and taking it too seriously there are many intermediate points, and whoever finds yours will find in Emilia Pérez a waste of freshness, energy and creativity. And, almost certainly, he will see her humming. Read the complete criticism.

Demi Moore with ‘the substance’ Elastic films

Criticism of ‘The substance’

5 nominations: Best film, best address (Coralie Fargeat), best actress (Demi Moore), best original script, best makeup and hairdressing. Available in Movistar Plus+ and Filmin.

The substance It denounces that violence that can also be verbal, emotional and psychological, and that external validation that seems essential for personal happiness because we seek the reflection of the mirror that others put us. It is there where the film becomes more cruel, that violence self -inflicted by the inaccessible desire of a perfect body. Read the complete criticism.

‘Dune: Part 2’ Cinemania

Criticism of ‘Dune: Part two’

5 nominations: Best film, best photography, best sound, best production design, better visual effects. Available in Movistar Plus+ and Max.

Beyond its spice and prophecies, Frank Herbert’s novel remains a warning about caudillismo, about the myth of the White Savior and about how easily anyone (either an inhabitant of an alien desert or a reader who gets excited to pass the pages) can leave his humanity at the service of a charismatic figure. This film divided into two puts that idea in images in a suggestive way and, sometimes, also visceral: it is not little achievement. Read the complete criticism.

Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erito) in ‘Wicked’ Universal Pictures

Criticism of ‘Wicked’

10 nominations: Best film, best actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Best Assembly, Best Original Music, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairdressing, Best Visual Effects. In cinemas; VOD premiere on March 28.

WICKED He has everything you can ask a cinema musical. It has catchy themes, numbers that make you fly, visual ambition and a show that at no time neglects the narrative or its characters. The packaging is fantastic, but the message resonates in the real world: we all want to be loved, but for that we have to love ourselves. Read the complete criticism.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’. Cinemania

Criticism of ‘A Complete Unknown’

8 nominations: Best film, best address (James Mangold), best actor (Timothéee Chalamet), best cast actress (Monica Barbaro), best cast actor (Edward Norton), best adapted script, best sound, better costume design. In cinemas.

Throughout the trip he makes in A complete unknown, The one that goes from his coronation in the folk by Pete Seeger (Edward Norton in his earliest and most affable version) to take the electric guitar and sing like Rolling Stone at the Newport festival, it is his acts that define the character. And there is everything. Read the complete criticism.

‘I’m still here’ Cinemania

Criticism of ‘I’m still here’

3 nominations: Best film, best international film, best actress (Fernanda Torres). In cinemas.

The film stages the light that emanates from darkness, raising love as the only antidote against the barbarism of the military dictatorship. In this sense, I am still here in its most intimate dimension, which alternates with sequences of great dramatic action. Read the complete criticism.

‘Nickel Boys’ Cinemania

Criticism of ‘Nickel Boys’

2 nominations: Best film, best adapted script. Available in Prime Video.

In Nickel Boys, The camera works as an empathy machine in a way rarely before. To the point that, in a key scene with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in the role of Elwood’s grandmother, he is able to transmit in a visceral way, visually touch and significantly vicaria, the deep candor that carries with him a grandmother’s hug. Read the complete criticism.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.