After the first attack, Filippo Turetta wandered around Fossò for 10 minutes: he believed that Giulia was dead, she tried to escape

It is a shivering reconstruction, the one made by the investigators, after having come into possession of a video recorded in Fossò on the night of November 11th. In the images you can see the car Filippo Turetta wander aimlessly for at least 10 minutes. But what happened in those minutes? The investigators’ idea.

Yesterday, the precautionary custody order for Filippo Turetta, drawn up by the investigating judge of Venice, was made known Benedetta Vitolo.

In the aforementioned, what the 22-year-old did is defined as inhuman and very serious, and is reconstructed dynamics of that terrible night in which Giulia Cecchettin lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

In the past few hours, a new videorecorded by the video surveillance cameras of the industrial area of Ditchwhere the second phase of the attack took place, the one in which Giulia’s heart most likely stopped forever.

Filippo Turetta and those 10 minutes wandering aimlessly

After attacking her for the first time a few hundred meters from home and putting her in his car, Filippo Turetta, the investigators reconstruct, was probably convinced that Giulia was already dead.

At that point, as is known, the Punto Nera headed towards Fossò. There, from the new images that have come to the attention of investigators, it would appear that the car had wandered for 10 minuteslow speed, no half.

In that period of time, according to the investigators, it is possible that Giulia was still alive. And what even pretended to be dead, and then try to escape.

This would have happened in the parking lot of the Manufactures Dior Srlas taken from cameras. Philip would have though reached up Giulia and there he would have it finished.

It is believed that Philip’s wanderings were aimed at locate a safe place where you can abandon the body of Giulia.

The 22-year-old’s extradition accepted

Subsequently Turetta would have loaded his ex-girlfriend into the car again and would have fled first towards the Barcis lakewhere he dumped the body, and then towards Austria and the Germanywhere he was arrested 7 days later.

In the last few hours the news has arrived that the German authorities have accepted the request extradition by Filippo Turetta, who therefore in the next few days will return to Italy.