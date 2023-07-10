Come back with everything! Melissa Paredes She is a Peruvian model who was already establishing herself as an actress in various Peruvian productions; however, an ampay changed her life. After resuming driving with “Préndete”, in Pan American Televisionthe tiktoker began to have more opportunities, until she made her triumphant return to “Al fondo hay sitio” in the first days of July 2023.

This caused a stir among her followers, who were excited about how well the model was doing professionally after her departure from TV. Do you want to know which actor from the América Televisión production gave her classes and what advice she gave him? Next, we will give you all the details.

Why did Melissa Paredes walk away from acting?

Melissa Paredes is a Peruvian influencer who became very popular in the world of entertainment due to her fleeting presence on the Miss Peru catwalks. After winning the pageant, some controversial images of her came to light, which caused her organization to take her crown from her. However, that would not be the first time that she would be involved in scandals. After her time in modeling, the young woman tried her luck in the performing arts and did very well due to the charisma and naturalness that she had to interpret roles.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/original/2023/07/08/64a97cf22964a6731348d6b2.webp Melissa Paredes earned the affection of the public during her time in the Michelle Alexander series, “Ojitos hechiceros”. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Melissa Paredes / America Tv

Later, she moved away from TV after starring in an ampay made public by Magaly Medina, who released images in which Melissa Paredes was seen kissing the dancer Anthony Aranda, despite maintaining a relationship with Rodrigo Cuba. The video that proliferated caused a stir and caused the actress to be separated from Del Barrio Productions and her work as a host on “América hoy”. Even the brands with which she worked turned their backs on her; However, with the passing of the months, she was gaining space again based on a lot of effort.

Melissa Paredes returns to “In the background there is room”

The first days of July brought many surprises for Peruvian television with the entry of Melissa Paredes to the production of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Her return to the small screen was imminent at the beginning of this year when she was introduced as the new host of “Préndete” in Pan American Televisionbut until that moment he did not have the opportunity to return to his passion: acting.

Melissa Paredes thanks América Televisión for the new opportunity. Photo: IG by Melissa Paredes

However, it seems that all her effort was worth it, since after a few years she was hired to act in the most watched television series in america television, in which he plays the new love of Joel Gonzales. On her official Instagram account, the model herself wrote: “Meet Patty, a character that came into my life and I’m sure she will make you laugh, cry, everything, as in life itself. Thanks to América Televisión and the ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ family for their trust. And now we’re going for much, much more.”

Which actor from “Al fondo hay sitio” prepared Melissa Paredes and what tips does he give her?

A few months ago, the influencer Melissa Paredes revealed that she was taking a new acting course as part of her professional preparation to stay current and learn new techniques when it comes to acting work. “I’m going to take an acting course for graduates. You know that I studied with Bruno Odar. He was my teacher. I’ve spent my entire career there and now he’s doing a workshop for professional actors, and I start my classes in April.”

In addition, he added about his profession: “Then I will finish telling you about this beautiful course that I am going to do. An actor never stops learning and that is extremely important in a profession like this, which I am passionate about and I love. Even though I’ve done two leading roles and everything, I feel that this was not enough.” It should be noted that the actor worked as Lucho Gonzales, who began the series as an absent character due to his supposed death, but later appeared to generate a whole new plot .

Bruno Odar workshop. Photo: Ten Talents IG

The format that Reina Pachas’ husband dictated in fiction was called the Course for Advanced Actors and was carried out at the Ten Talents Cultural Association. According to the publication of the promotion, the main requirement to enter said workshop was to audition with a recorded video and a personal interview, which the young woman passed without much problem.

