Shine with your own light! Raul Carpena He is a reality boy who entered “Esto es guerra” in the last months of last year. His name began to sound on television not only for becoming the new jerk of the competition show america television, but also because he was seen dating producer Peter Fajardo in compromising situations. As you remember, this was not the first time that the communicator went out with a participant in the space that he directs.

However, his artistic career did not begin there, since the 19-year-old is also a marinera dancer and began at a very young age in the world of dance and achieved many achievements due to the talent he showed in each of the competitions in which who participated. In the last week, the media have begun to associate him with the model Gino Asssereto. You want to know why? Next, we will tell you what family tie unites them.

Who is Raúl Carpena?

Raul Carpena He is a 19-year-old from Chiclayo who made his debut on Peruvian television in October 2022, when he applied to be one of the new members of “Esto es guerra”. However, just on January 18, 2023, he entered the program as the new ‘warrior’ of america television. He was introduced in the new season like the other colleagues who began their career in the field.

However, those were not the first steps that the dancer made in his artistic career. This began when he was little because of the passion he had for the marinera, a native dance of the Peruvian coast. Apparently, dancing was in his veins, according to his own statements: “I entered the world of the marinera at the age of four, when my mother was told that I was very restless, but I had a talent for dancing because I easily caught the rhythm of music. Initially we looked for different activities and I practiced karate until I got to the marinera. The first days, my grandmother took me by the hand. However, after two weeks I gained confidence and already knew how to dance“.

Through all the years the dancer Raul Carpena He has proven to be very good at dancing the marinera, having won several competitions at different stages of his life. That is why, in 2017, when he was only 13 years old, he won, along with her partner Stefanía Huertas Sánchez, the LVII National Championship and the VII National Marinera Contest. These are not the only awards that he has obtained as artists.

What scandals was Raúl Carpena involved in?

2023 was one of the best working years for Raul Carpena, since he consolidated his entry to “This is war” on January 18. However, that was only the beginning of his media life, since a few weeks later he was supported by the producer of the competition program, Peter Fajardo, the same one who usually dates the contestants and even has an affair with one of them, like the case of Elias Montalvo.

In the images that “Love and Fire” took, the two characters from america television They appear talking very close in a disco in Barranco. Everything indicated that the coworkers are very confident despite the fact that the Chiclayo model was just presented in the competition reality show.

Are Gino Assereto and Raúl Carpena family?

On April 20, the reality boy Raul Carpena he was participating in a game in which they had to throw rotten eggs at his opponent if he lost. Thus, he had to punish nothing more and nothing less than the historical model Gino Assereto. The situation became very uncomfortable, until the host Johanna San Miguel clarified: “Note that they are family, they are family. Gino is Raúl’s uncle, the blood of his own blood, and look, he is wrong about something so…”.

The rumors were confirmed, since the only thing that was known is that they had the same last name, since the maternal nickname of the “Shark” is Carpena. This is how they reaffirmed the family bond that the now co-workers had.

