Historian Krushelnitsky: half of the coast of Nice falls under the property of the Russian Federation abroad

The authorities will soon allocate money to search for state property of the former Russian Empire and the former USSR abroad. Historians have pointed to possible sites that fall under the new decree.

President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to allocate money for the search for property abroad on January 18. The funds will cover the costs of registration and legal protection of domestic real estate from the times of the USSR and the Russian Empire abroad.

A significant part of the coast of Nice in France is already subject to the decree.

According to the candidate of historical sciences Alexander Krushelnitsky, in the 19th-20th centuries the imperial family owned a significant part of the coast of Nice in France. “Real estate was not just about mansions, castles and the land immediately adjacent to them,” he says.

The historian explained that forest hunting grounds and areas with especially beautiful panoramic views were also acquired. In addition, the authorities acquired production facilities, including plants, factories and workshops, partially or entirely.

At the same time, quite large accounts were opened by subjects of the Russian Empire in the banks of Switzerland, Great Britain, France, Germany and Austria-Hungary. In particular, they belonged to representatives of the imperial family and the richest families of aristocrats and industrialists.

Thousands of foreign objects have already become the property of Russia since the early 2000s

General Director of the Historical Memory Foundation Alexander Dyukov said that since the early 2000s, about four thousand foreign objects have become the property of Russia. He added that all this is real estate from the times of the Russian Empire and the USSR in Europe, the Middle East and South Africa.

In particular, the specialist spoke about St. Nicholas Cathedral in Nice, built in the Byzantine style. Such an object was erected in honor of the heir of Emperor Alexander II. “After the collapse of the Russian Empire, it ended up in the ownership of several rather strange people who had nothing to do with the Russian Orthodox Church, the USSR, or Russia. And according to the court, this temple was returned to Russian ownership in 2021,” Dyukov shared information.

At the same time, the historian recalled that part of the real estate of the Russian Empire and the USSR still turned out to be not transferred into the ownership of present-day Russia. In this context, cultural heritage sites are of greatest interest to Moscow today.

The Federation Council explained the search for real estate abroad

According to Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov, there is now a lot of Soviet and pre-revolutionary real estate in different countries. It was necessary to search for it in a timely manner, but previously there were no opportunities for this.

“We are talking about the real estate that, by the will of fate, ended up outside our registration systems and was used by completely incomprehensible organizations, countries, characters for their own purposes,” the senator said.

Klimov added that now the search for Soviet and pre-revolutionary real estate abroad does not mean that it will be returned to Russia at the same moment. “But such work must be started and carried out until justice triumphs in full on all continents in relation to property that belonged to our Fatherland,” he noted.