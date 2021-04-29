During the match, the recognition went to the great figure, the one who is fighting to be awarded as the best player in the world by being among the clear candidates for the award. Most valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA season: Nikola Jokic. However, Facundo Campazzo’s last quarter made the Denver Nuggets crowd surrender at your feet.

And the televising was not alien to the consecrating performance of the Cordoba against New Orleans. For this reason, he was chosen to receive the first questions from the press about the parquet, before the regular post-match attentions.

As soon as it was presented, the public that “filled” the Ball Arena, in which they were imposed the expected restrictions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and that it logically offers a reduced frame of spectators, I dedicate a thunderous applause.

Applause and American-style shouting accompanied a surprised Campazzo, who with total sincerity asked his interlocutor: “Is everyone listening to me?”

Campazzo leaves the field, looking at the ground, almost shyly, while the stadium explodes when it recognizes him. Photo EFE / Todd Pierson

Given the affirmative answer, the first thing he managed to say was: “Sorry for my English”, which sparked laughter and drew another shower of palms and approving howls, as if to help remove the shyness from a body still electrified by the adrenaline of what had just happened, with his first double-double and his maximum points (19 and 10 assists).

“It was fun”, He acknowledged about the game, delivering another characteristic feature: its competitiveness. Recognized having a good time despite the fact that the team had more than an advantage greater than 10 points and I almost squandered everything in the last moments.

And I add: “I’m living a dream every day, playing with these guys, playing with these people who give us extra energy. “That last sentence, which rockstar, logically woke up another outburst of props.

Consulted specifically by the party, by his annotations and by his triples (he made 3 of 6 attempts), Campazzo assured with diplomacy and sincerity: “I’m not afraid to throw. If they let me, I will try to do it, I will try to make the right decision to win. The stats are all from you guys. “

What Campazzo said after his magical night Interview and ovation after beating the Pelicans

And he highlighted, at the same time that he explained why the team, at a very tough moment in the season such as running out of Jamal Murray, the starting point guard and figure alongside Nikola Jokic, continued to win (leads 7 successes in the last 8 presentations).

“I think that we also play for him every game, that gives us extra energy. We try to play with everything for him too “, reinforced the Cordoba, who at the end of the interview was again applauded and went to the locker room under a shower of affection and waving on all four sides of a Ball Arena that he himself had set ablaze with his game.

