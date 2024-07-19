Among these factors are the rise in the value of real estate assets and stocks, which have increased significantly as a result of inflation. While the Turkish lira has lost 83 percent of its value against the dollar over the past five years, asset owners have benefited from the rise in the prices of these properties. However, citizens are suffering from a deterioration in their purchasing power due to the rise in prices and the decline in the value of the currency.

Under these circumstances, the contradiction between asset wealth and monetary poverty is highlighted, raising questions about the sustainability of this growth in wealth and its impact on the daily lives of Turks. Can Turkey maintain this growth momentum, or are there future challenges that may affect this success? And how can Turks adapt to this contradictory situation between asset wealth and low purchasing power?

A report published by the American network (CNBC) considered Turkey’s significant advance over the rest of the world in the annual global wealth ranking surprising given the country’s high inflation levels, as it was distinguished by an amazing growth of more than 157 percent in wealth per adult between 2022 and 2023, followed by Russia and Qatar with a growth rate of 20 percent, and South Africa with a growth rate of more than 16 percent, while in the United States, the average wealth per adult grew by 2.5 percent.

Turkey’s inflation rate is around 72 percent, a staggering figure for the country’s 85 million people, many of whom have seen their purchasing power fall dramatically in recent years. The Turkish lira has lost around 83 percent of its value against the dollar in the past five years, at 33 liras per dollar. But for Turks who own assets such as homes, their wealth has grown as inflation has pushed up the cost of those properties.

The Swiss bank’s report defines net worth, or “wealth,” as “the value of financial assets plus real assets (especially real estate) owned by households, minus debt.”

The relationship between inflation and rising wealth

In an analysis of the relationship between inflation and rising wealth in Turkey, the American network quoted Samuel Adams, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, as saying: “In some ways, the high inflation rate helps explain why wealth has increased much more in local currency terms, at least more than in other countries because we have to keep in mind that wealth is measured in nominal terms.”

“If inflation is very high, what typically happens is that if you have a real asset like real estate, house prices tend to rise in line with inflation, if not faster,” Adams added. “So people who own homes or own stocks, which also tend to do well in those environments, tend to see their wealth accrue faster. Of course, that doesn’t mean that everyone benefits equally. If you don’t own those assets, if your wages aren’t rising as fast as inflation, you’re going to be significantly negatively impacted.”

The report also points to the “currency effect,” which changes wealth growth the most—wealth growth figures in local currency often differ significantly from those in dollar terms. Turkey’s already exceptional growth of more than 63 percent in dollar terms doubles to nearly 158 percent in Turkish lira. Another example in the report is Japan, which saw less than 2 percent average wealth growth per adult in US dollars between 2022 and 2023 in US dollars, but in local currency terms it was 9 percent.

Evaluating average wealth growth across countries between 2008 and 2023, “the most dramatic development occurred in Turkey,” UBS noted, where average wealth per adult rose by 1,708 percent in local currency terms during this period.

Wealth Growth Drivers

Speaking to Sky News Arabia Economy, economic expert Dr. Imad Al-Din Al-Musabbah, professor of economics at the Arab East Colleges, said: “Wealth in Turkey has grown at this large rate despite high inflation because the prices of assets such as homes have risen significantly. With inflation, real asset prices tend to rise, which contributes to increasing wealth in local currency and at current prices (meaning the amount of assets has not increased, but their monetary values ​​have increased) even if the same increase is not reflected when converted to US dollars.”

Dr. Al-Musabbah mentioned several factors that helped achieve the highest growth in wealth in Turkey on the global level, namely:

• Rising prices of assets such as homes that increase in value with inflation.

• Inflation and the decline in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira, which increases the value of assets in local currency.

• Owning assets, as many Turks own assets such as homes and stocks that benefit from inflation.

The professor of economics at the Arab East Colleges explained that Turks can be asset-rich with low purchasing power. He said: “Although the value of assets such as homes increases, real wages may not increase at the same rate. This means that individuals may own high-value assets, but they face difficulty meeting their daily needs due to the low purchasing power of wages.”

Investing in real estate, gold and currencies

For his part, CEO of the “Krom Center for Strategic Studies” Tariq Al-Rifai said in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website: “The great demand for the real estate sector in Turkey by foreign investors, especially from the Middle East and Russia, led to this significant increase in wealth despite the inflation crisis that the country is suffering from.

Investors in Turkey also invest in hard foreign currencies such as the euro, the pound sterling, and the Swiss franc, in addition to their foreign investments, and invest in many assets that are not affected by inflation because they rise with it, according to Al-Rifai.

The CEO of the “Krom Center for Strategic Studies” pointed out that individuals in Turkey in general invest in gold and as is known, the yellow metal has reached record prices in dollars and the price of gold in Turkish lira has helped in the growth of wealth.

Asked how Turks are adapting to the contradictory situation between asset wealth and low purchasing power, Al-Rifai said: “Turks are not adapting to this situation because of the currency collapse crisis and high inflation. For years, Turks have been accustomed to high risk in their currency, which has led them to hedge and try to move away from dependence on the Turkish lira by switching to hard foreign currencies and investing in assets and real estate. But in general, the situation is very bad for the average citizen.”