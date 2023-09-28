Growing concerns about the collection and use of personal information In today’s digital age it has put Facebook under intense scrutiny.

In an increasingly connected world, this social network has accumulated a vast amount of information about its users, raising questions about how this data is handled and to whom it is given.

Facebook, the platform founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004, has evolved from a social network for connecting friends to become a technological giant that encompasses multiple applications and services, such as Instagram and WhatsApp. This expansion has given it even broader access to its users’ data.

Facebook’s data collection process is extensive and complex. Through its platforms and the use of cookies, Facebook tracks the online activity of its users, from the pages they visit to the products they buy online.

Additionally, it collects demographic and location information, allowing it to create detailed profiles of each user.

But the real concern lies in what Facebook does with this information. While the company argues that it uses data to personalize the user experience and deliver more relevant ads, there have also been accusations that this data is used to influence public opinion and elections, as seen in the Cambridge scandal. Analytics.

Facebook has shared data with third parties in the past, raising concerns about user privacy and security. Although the company has taken steps to limit third-party access to the data, the problem persists.

As for who receives this data, Facebook has established agreements with advertisers and companies to share information that allows them to reach specific audiences.

Additionally, there are concerns about the company’s cooperation with governments and intelligence agencies when it comes to online surveillance.

Protecting our personal data in the digital age is essential to safeguard our privacy and security online. Here are some key steps you can take: