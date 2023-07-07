The finer details of what happened to the RMS Titanic differ depending on who is telling the story.

The iceberg the luxury liner collided with was spotted at 11:40 p.m., according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, or 11:35 p.m., according to an exhibit on the ship in New York. The Royal Museums Greenwich in Britain says the ship claimed the lives of 1,503 people, while the Smithsonian Museum in the United States says 1,522 passengers and crew died.

Historians have attributed the difference to factors such as imperfect ticketing lists and rushed people counts transmitted via weak signals.

However, the general details are not in dispute. All reliable experts agree that on April 15, 1912, less than a week into her maiden voyage, the Titanic ended up at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean.

More than a century later, a very different version has been circulating on TikTok. In a post that got over 11 million views before it was removed earlier this year, one user wrote: “The Titanic never sank!!!”

Long-established facts about the accident are being disputed on the short-form video app, as rancid rumors merge with new misinformation and manipulated content — a demonstration of TikTok’s powerful ability to sow historical revisionism even from the most deeply studied cases.

One post opens with a dramatic black-and-white drawing of the Titanic, set to an ominous synth tune. A man in a hoodie and backwards baseball cap, crudely superimposed on the frame, says, “The Titanic NEVER actually sank,” accompanied by an emoji of a screaming face. It repeats the exhaustively disproven “swap” theory: that the wreckage on the seabed belongs to the Titanic’s older and decrepit sister ship, the Olympic, sunk in an attempted insurance fraud.

Another video presents a conspiracy theory that the shipwreck It was a “murder for hire” ordered by the financier JP Morgan to eliminate opponents of the United States Federal Reserve.

Skepticism about the Titanic has ruffled experts ever since it sank. Then, in December, came the 25th anniversary of the movie “Titanic,” which superimposed romance on a fictional depiction of the disaster.

The celebration included a re-release of the film in February. There was also a flurry of news about James Cameron, the director, working with scientists and stuntmen to settle a debate over a key scene centering on how many star-crossed lovers could survive on a door floating in frigid seawater. (Tests showed that two could have done it.) The experiments seemed to add fuel to a number of conspiracy theories on TikTok about the real Titanic.

“It gets a little daunting to see a lot of this junk come out,” said Charles A. Haas, founder of the International Titanic Society, who has spent 60 years studying the ship. He co-wrote five books on the subject, went down to the wreck twice and lost count of the conspiracy theories he has debunked.

The International Titanic Society, one of several world-historical organizations dedicated to the study of the Titanic, has Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts, but no TikTok presence.

False narratives about the Titanic began circulating almost as soon as it sank. A month after the sinking, The Washington Post raised the possibility that the tragedy stemmed from the “ancient malice” of a mummified Egyptian priestess, who put a curse on a publisher after he told her story to fellow Titanic passengers. . Others have tried to pin the deaths on Winston Churchill, a German submarine, sabotage-minded Catholic shipbuilders or decks that could be electromagnetically sealed to prevent passengers below from escaping. The Freemasons were accused of orchestrating a cover-up.

TikTok, which claims to have 150 million US users and is particularly popular among young people, has become a powerful vector for misinformation, past and present. The company has tried to suppress some damaging historical falsehoods, such as efforts to deny the Holocaust, while working to combat more modern lies about elections, health care and other issues.

“The sad thing is that a lot of the people who follow this kind of stuff are teenagers, and unfortunately they’re not willing to investigate,” Haas said.

Disinformation experts say TikTok’s algorithm and the personalized feeds it creates can make it particularly powerful at spreading conspiracy theories.

“If someone is spending time on a video, it doesn’t matter if they really think JP Morgan sank the Titanic or if they think this is a funny video,” said Megan Brown, a senior research engineer at the Center for Social Media and Policy at the New York University. “It’s the same signal as far as TikTok is concerned, so they recommend more of that content.”

Morgan, the banker whose White Star Line owned the Titanic, has a prominent role in Titanic lore. The TikTok videos repeat decades-old claims that the millionaire gave up riding the Titanic minutes or hours before it set sail because he intended to use the ship to assassinate powerful enemies who opposed his efforts to create a banking system. centralized.

Experts point out that the historical record and common sense do not support these claims. The evidence suggests that Morgan missed his Titanic appointment because he was dealing with an unexpected situation involving his collection of European art. He would also have had to ensure that the Titanic hit an iceberg with catastrophic force and that his opponents were not among the more than 700 people who survived.

History is not set in stone, and experts often disagree. Parks Stephenson, a US Navy veteran who has visited the wreck several times and consulted Cameron for a 2003 documentary, disagrees with many Titanic experts because he believes the iceberg damaged the bottom of the ship, not its side.

But the consensus is this: the Titanic sank in a terrible accident, and many people died.

Titanic conspiracy theories may seem relatively harmless, especially in a modern environment where online lies have led to real-world damage, such as an attack on the US Capitol. Social media companies are already struggling to address contemporary misrepresentations with content moderators.

Brown said the concern is that hooking someone with a false narrative makes it easier to catch them with another: “Hey, if you heard this about the Titanic, then you won’t believe this other cover-up.”

Rafael Avila, 33, a technology consultant living in Toronto, is known as “Titanic Guy” on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 600,000 followers and posts videos debunking conspiracy theories.

His followers often tag him when a Titanic conspiracy theory video goes viral, so he can film the facts. Videos containing the truth don’t get as many views as conspiracy theories, but they can still attract millions of eyes, he said.

“My Titanic nerd community trusts me to correct the issue, so I’ve taken it on as my responsibility,” he said. “It’s the Internet, people can say whatever they want.”

By: Tiffany Hsu and Sapna Maheshwari