– Episode of the podcast 15 Minutes talks about the protests against the Covid Zero policy in China and the repression of the Chinese regime

*) In recent days, different regions of China have experienced something that is not very common in the country: large widespread protests, including in large cities such as Shanghai and the capital Beijing.

The reason? The so-called Covid Zero policy adopted by the Chinese dictatorship. Dissatisfaction with the restrictive measures, combined with economic difficulties, led thousands of Chinese to the streets, which, of course, triggered strong repression by the regime.

The fact is that the protests were quite significant and historic. How much of a headache can they pose for Xi Jinping, the leader who recently changed the country’s rules to secure his third term, indefinitely?

That’s all that analyzes this episode of 15 Minutes podcast🇧🇷 The guest is Mariana Braga, reporter for the Mundo section here at Gazeta do Povo.

