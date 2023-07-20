SEOUL—HIt’s been a brutal three years for China’s young adults. Its unemployment rate has skyrocketed amid a wave of corporate layoffs. The draconian coronavirus restrictions are over, but not the sense of uncertainty about the future they created.

For many people, confusion is another reason to put off important life decisions, contributing to a record low marriage rate and complicating government efforts to avert a demographic crisis.

Grace Zhang, a tech worker who had been ambivalent about the marriage, spent two months confined in Shanghai’s government quarantine last year. Robbed of the ability to move freely, she spiraled downward due to loss of control. When she saw the lockdowns spread to other cities, her sense of optimism dissipated.

When China reopened in December, Zhang, 31, left Shanghai to work remotely, traveling from city to city hoping a change of scenery would restore her outlook.

Now, as he sees layoffs mounting all around him in a troubled economy, he wonders if his job is secure enough to support a future family. She has a boyfriend, but no immediate marriage plans. “This kind of instability in life will make people more and more afraid to make new changes in their lives,” she said.

ANDhe number of marriages in China has fallen for nine consecutive years, falling 50 percent in less than a decade. Last year, some 6.8 million couples registered to get married, the lowest number since registration began in 1986, compared with 13.5 million in 2013, according to recent government data.

Although the numbers are up year to date in 2023 from last year, more marriages are ending as well. In the first quarter of this year, 40,000 more couples got married compared to the same period last year, while there were 127,000 more divorces.

Surveys have shown that young people are daunted by the cost of putting a child through China’s cutthroat education system. As women in cities reach new levels of financial independence and education, marriage is not as economically necessary for them. And men say they can’t afford to get married, citing the cultural pressure to own a house and a car even before they can start dating.

Last year, China’s population declined for the first time since the early 1960s.

The ruling Communist Party has carried out a propaganda campaign urging people to get married and have children, even organizing state-sponsored dating events. A government in eastern China has launched a dating app.

However, the concerns that cause so many people to shy away from marriage are difficult to address. Adjusted for economic output per capita, China is the second most expensive country in the world to raise a child, behind South Korea, according to Chinese demographers.

As of 2020, Erin Wang, 35, was optimistic about living in China. She then saw the government crack down on private companies and take a heavy-handed approach to the pandemic. “I felt like I didn’t have the confidence to have a baby in China,” she said.

He moved from Hangzhou City to Shanghai in search of a new career.

“In fact, I want to get married, but if there is no one suitable, it is not the end of the world,” he said.

By: NICOLE HONG and ZIXU WANG