Zara has just announced that it is launching its Pre-Owned service in Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal (that is, in the Euro zone). , a digital platform that allows the resale of the brand’s own clothing between individuals, which also offers the option clothing donation (in the case of Spain, a courier goes to each user’s home to collect the used clothing and deliver it to the NGO Cáritas) and a repair service for used clothing that will be subcontracted to local suppliers (haberdashers and sewing businesses outside of the company itself). Inditex structure that will be in charge of fixing seams and zippers or changing buttons).

This resale and repair alternative, as Inditex has just announced, will arrive next Tuesday the 12th in the new markets, including Spain. The new Zara Pre-Owned service can be accessed both from the chain’s stores, as well as from its website or mobile application. In the digital case, the platform will have a similar operation to others marketplaces such as Wallapop or Vinted, in which sellers can upload photos of their products and buyers can browse through them. Used garments from the company’s past collections, for sale in a secure environment that guarantees purchase.

Zara implemented a pilot program of these characteristics in the United Kingdom a year ago. It arrived a year after Inditex participated in the COP26 climate summit, in which it announced some of its medium-term goals in terms of sustainability, such as the use of 40% recycled fibers by 2030, plus 25% from fibers from regenerative agriculture and another 25% from new generation biodegradable materials; reducing emissions by more than 50% in the same year or complete management of chemicals and energy in 2040.

Zara, which has owned clothing donation containers since 2016, announced last March, during the presentation of the 2022 financial year, that Pre-Owned would reach more markets throughout the year. It first landed in France, the only country in the European Union that already applies the extended producer responsibility (EPR) law, which forces companies to detail how they manage their waste and penalize those that discard products that could be in use.

The multinational is not the first major brand to join the circularity market. H&M has had a similar service for two years, to which is added clothing rental (not yet available in Spain) and Uniqlo has been managing a repair service in many of its stores for a year. The fact that the RAP law will reach different European countries in the coming months (here it is planned for 2025) has meant that brands that manage high production volumes have to manage this type of initiatives to avoid fines and taxes due to the large amount of textile waste they generate. That, added to the growing success of second-hand, has made it favorable for them to join the business.

In the case of Zara, it also happens that a few days ago, Vestiaire Collective, one of the most important resale platforms in the world, prohibited the sale of clothing from Zara and other fast fashion brands in its application. . “With the acceleration of the climate crisis and the ninety-two million tons of textile waste that are discarded each year, it is a necessary step to reduce the environmental and social impact of fashion,” they explained in a statement. A committee of experts, formed, among others, by Orsola de Castro, creator of the Fashion Revolution organization or Eva Kruse, founder of the Global Fashion Agenda, decided to veto a series of firms based on criteria such as low price, rapid pace of renewal of stock or the size of the collections.

Vestiaire Collective’s gesture towards Zara has a great symbolic weight, since the A Coruña brand has been trying for several years to mitigate the idea among the public that they are a fast fashion brand. In fact, this was one of the great innovations that Marta Ortega brought to his most recent interviewgranted to the salmon newspaper Financial Times: his insistence that what the flagship firm of the company he leads cannot be considered fast fashion.

In Spain, of the 900,000 tons of clothing thrown away each year, more than 80% end up in landfills. According to a report from the European Union, we are behind in terms of recycling: we only recycle 12% compared to, for example, more than 30% in France or Germany. It is estimated that Zara produces 450 million garments a year, with 20,000 new styles each year. It is estimated, because according to the transparency report of the Fashion Revolution organization, one of the most reputable in terms of sustainability, 92% of the big brands do not detail how much clothing they produce per year or how much of that clothing produced is sold. Organizations such as The Or Foundation, based in Ghana (one of the largest textile dumps in the world), have launched initiatives for fast fashion companies to detail their production volume.