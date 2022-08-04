A lot of news has been revealed around the upcoming movie joker, it all started with the revelation of the script through the Instagram account of the director of the long-awaited work. This was followed by the official reveal of the premiere date and also the official location where the majority of the film that sees the return of joaquin phoenix as protagonist.

As many will already know by now, the film does not have a number two in its name, but will instead have the subtitle of Folie A Deux, meaning that comes from the French dictionary. And from what has been said, it means shared madness, so the delivery should be perfect to introduce harley quinn inside Joker’s life.

Here is its literal translation:

madness of two

Nothing has been confirmed about the plot yet, but as the title indicates, it could be that the protagonist meets his therapist at some point in the film. Harleen Frances Quinzel. Who, with the passing of the sessions, would have been infected by the patient’s madness, and thus becomes his romantic interest and right-hand man for criminal acts.

In news related to Joker: Folie à deuxthe actress and singer has finally confirmed her participation in the film, her specific role has not been mentioned, but it is somewhat logical that it will be harley quinn. If you want to know what was the message that he gave to his followers, we invite you to check the complete note in the following link that we place

Remember that the film opens next October 4, 2024.