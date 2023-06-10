Le Mans has an unprecedented starting field for the 24 hours this year. But how does that happen and what exactly is the situation with those hypercars?

For years, Le Mans has been a tight squeeze in terms of competition. This year it’s all different. A plethora of teams and brands suddenly join in. That has everything to do with new rules. Or rather; new rules in addition to the existing rules. In the highest class you can drive an LMH (Le Mans hypercar) or an LMDh this year. The latter does not officially stand for anything, but for the sake of convenience we call it a Le Mans Daytona prototype. Nice, but what are the differences and who drives what?

LMH

The current Le Mans Hypercar formula has existed since 2021. The goal has always been to create a cheaper successor to the old LMP1 class. The top teams in the LMP1 class had budgets of around 100 million euros per year. Enough to run a small F1 team. But precisely because of that, the flush had become very thin. How nice is it as a factory team to beat a bunch of privateers who spend maybe ten to twenty percent of that $100 million?

So Toyota has been building an LMH for several years and will also start with it this year. Ferrari and Peugeot have now also built an LMH. The Vanwall and the Glickenhaus also count as LMHs. Although unlike the other three, they do not have a hybrid drive. So the Vanwall and Glickenhaus are premium RWD.

For the LMH class, the regulations are much more restrictive than they were in the LMP1 regulations. But compared to the LMDhs, manufacturers still have much more freedom. They are allowed to design the car all by themselves, in terms of chassis, monocoque, aerodynamics and any electric motor. The latter must, if present, drive the front wheels. And may only do that from 190 km/h in the case of the Toyota and the Ferrari and from 150 km/h in the case of the Peugeot. This difference is because the Peug has less wide rear tires.

LMDh

Not long after the announcement of the LMH regulations, the LMDh regulations were unveiled in America. This applies to the IMSA Championship. The idea behind the LMDHs is basically the same as that behind the LMHs: making cheaper prototypes that make it more interesting for teams to participate and therefore for the public. Then came the inspired idea: can’t both types of cars race against each other? And that is now allowed, both here in Europe and in America.

There are a number of major differences between the LMDhs and the LMHs. LMDhs are even more standardized. The monocoque and the chassis must come from the purchase rack with an LMDh. In this case the purchase rack of ORECA, Dallara, Ligier or Multimatic (which we know from the Ford GT). The rear axle is also the same for all LMDhs. It’s an amalgamation of goodies from Bosch, Williams Advanced Engineering and Xtrac. The individual teams can make the difference with aerodynamics, the combustion engine and (the rest of) the electronics.

BOP

Create rock-hard horsepower on the test bench and hire Adrian Newey? No, it’s not that simple either. There is namely a Balance of Performance (BOP), which should ensure that the LMHs and LMDhs are all somewhat close to each other. The maximum power in both cases is 520 kW (approximately 700 hp). The same target values ​​also apply to all teams for weight, amount of downforce and aerodynamic resistance.

The race management will then mess around a bit in the margins to level things up. For example, the Toyota must weigh 1,080 kilos this weekend, instead of the 1,040 kilos that a four-wheel drive LMH must weigh purely according to regulations. This is of course a bit of a shame on one side, as the winner is also the one who can best negotiate with the regulators. But yes, in the GTs it has been like that for years and that does result in exciting races. It is also the only way to allow very different cars to race against each other without it becoming very boring.

Okay, but what’s under the hood?

In LMDhs, therefore, the 50 kW electric motor next to a motor from the manufacturer of your choice. The LMHs may or may not have an electric motor of up to 200 kW and a motor of your choice. This ultimately leads to the following lineup this year:

LMH:

Toyota GR10 HYBRID: 3.5 V6 twin turbo with 200 kW electric motor

Peugeot 9X8: 2.6 V6 twin turbo with 200 kW electric motor

Ferrari 499: 3.0 V6 twin turbo with 200 kW electric motor

Glickenhaus SG007 LMH: 3.5 V8 twin turbo without electric motor

Vanwall Vandervell 680: 4.5 V8 NA without electrotor

LMDh (always with 50 kW electrotor on rear axle):

Cadillac V Series.R: 5.5 V8 NA

Porsche 963: 4.6 V8 twin turbo

More brands are just coming!

A fantastic lineup for this year, but it is expected that even more brands will join next year. At least, if the current participants don’t have a horror race this year and call it quits. BMW, Lamborghini and Honda (Acura) will also participate with an LMDh. The first two will certainly also be at Le Mans in 2024, the last at least in America and well…why not also in France.

So the Formula 1 can finally wet its chest again for competition from the top of Endurance racing.

This article What exactly about those hypercars, LMHs and LMDhs at Le Mans? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#hypercars #LMHs #LMDhs #Mans