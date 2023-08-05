Daysuris Vásquez and Nicolás Petro during the inauguration of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia, in August 2022. Carlos Ortega ((EPA) EFE)

The Colombian Attorney General’s Office presented this Thursday and Friday its case against Daysuris Vásquez and her ex-partner, Nicolás Petro, eldest son of the president of Colombia. With a timeline full of documents, recordings and text messages that incriminate them, he showed how they consolidated an association that led them to collect billions of pesos irregularly. Arrested and charged in a judicial plot that now affects the first left-wing president of Colombia, the hearing in which the Prosecutor’s Office sought to convince a judge to keep them in custody produced all kinds of revelations.

Not only was it known that Nicolás agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office and that he promised to demonstrate the income of unrecorded money to his father’s presidential campaign in 2022. The way in which the couple structured their criminal work and the growing tension between the two in recent months. The revelations added material to Vásquez’s initial statements in the magazine Week, in March, already known in previous hearings. These are the keys to what is known.

The presidential campaign was not the beginning

The first irregularities that the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out occurred in mid-2021, a year before the election of Gustavo Petro as president. Vásquez and Petro Jr., supposedly, benefited from contracts signed by the Government of the Atlantic and the Social Conscience Foundation. “They would have agreed to manipulate the contracting and appropriate the resources awarded for the care of the elderly,” explained the prosecutor in the case, Mario Andrés Burgos. In a recording from December 2021, Daysuris is heard assuring that he was going to meet with the governor, Elsa Noguera, to “organize” the renewal of the project in 2022. In addition, he exchanged messages with the Secretary General of the Interior, Raúl Lacouture .

The main character in this part of the plot is Gustavo de la Ossa, former councilor of Barranquilla and director of the Fundación Conciencia Social. The Prosecutor’s Office has revealed several communications that he exchanged with Vásquez with the alleged objective of fixing the contracts. In a message from August 2021, she explains how they should distribute part of the money: 120 million pesos for her (about $29,000) and 40 million pesos (about $9,600) for him and another partner. “The figures do not give. We are working with 35% of the budget”, replies De la Ossa. Following the revelations, the former councilor commented that a few weeks ago he delivered the information requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and that he barely knew Nicolás Petro.

The new names: Euclides Torres and the Benedetti couple

The revelations are full of new names that go beyond ex-narco Samuel Santander Lopesierra and contractor Alfonso The Turk Hilsaca, alleged under-the-table donors to Petro’s campaign with money that Nicolás partly appropriated. Euclides Torres stands out, a powerful public lighting contractor and leader of the powerful Torres clan, which has controlled the municipality of Puerto Colombia, neighboring Barranquilla. On several occasions, Vásquez expresses his distrust of the person who allegedly financed Gustavo Petro’s “entire campaign” on the Caribbean coast and questions Nicolás for accepting an apartment in Bogotá for him.

“You assholes, trusting in Euclid. They gave him the apartment in Bogotá as content (…) Nicolás must be landed. The dick is believed now that the father is president. Even Gustavo himself is going to kick his ass,” Vásquez told Máximo Noriega in October 2022. He, a leader very close to Nicolás, is designated as the main intermediary of irregular payments.

Other characters that had not been mentioned are the former ambassador Armando Benedetti and his wife, Adelina. In October 2022, Vásquez expressed his concern that Benedetti, a traditional politician of Barranquilla origin who had converted to Petrism shortly before, would not support Nicolás in a hypothetical race for the Governorate and would choose to promote former congresswoman Martha Villalba, sister-in-law. of Euclid and an old political ally of his. But it wasn’t all suspicion. Adelina tried to reassure Vásquez about the possible political aspirations of Camilo Torres, a member of the clan and former mayor of Puerto Colombia. In addition, according to an audio, the ambassador’s wife arranged a meeting between Petro Jr. and an official from the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs. Benedetti, however, has declared this Friday that the “Adelina” of the audios is not his wife.

The alleged illegal campaign financing

The news of the alleged illegal financing of the presidential campaign was not left alone in the first minutes of the hearing, when prosecutor Burgos read the compromise reached with Nicolás. The official repeated it over and over again. When the audio reproductions about the sums received by the president’s son and his ex-partner concluded, the prosecutor took the opportunity to recall that part of the money alluded to would have ended up in the campaign that brought Petro to power. “[Nicolás] I had to get the money. Not only for him, but also to contribute to the campaign of today’s president, Dr. Gustavo Petro,” she added after showing a conversation between Vásquez and Kikithe daughter of Lopesierra.

An indication that part of the money may have gone to the campaign is an audio in which Nicolás refers to Benedetti, one of his father’s main political operators at the time. “My love, I am very angry. Anyway, I have to look for contributions from other places, so as not to depend on these people. What’s more, I’m calling Benedetti and telling him about this situation, ”he told Vásquez in February 2022.

However, the other audios and text messages are limited to the benefits that the couple obtained. They show that the link with the campaign was not among the findings proven by the Prosecutor’s Office before the commitment to Nicolás. The evidence of this relationship, which the president’s son claims to have, must be presented in future hearings.

“We all burst”: Vásquez’s fury with Nicolás

There is a date that is a before and after in the Daysuris messages: October 11, 2022, the day of the break with Nicolás. The tone changes radically; “love” is replaced by mutual accusations of treason. “You screwed me a long time ago. You dated someone, (…) with my worst enemy, I know everything. I hit you”, Petro Jr. tells him. He, for his part, begins a sentimental relationship with Laura Ojeda, who was the best friend of his wife. And jealousy and tension rise: Vásquez even intercepts Ojeda’s private communications. “I’m still the wife, even if he doesn’t like it. I am not going to sign the divorce, I am not going to give it to him ”, is heard in a message to Máximo Noriega.

In the audios after that October 11, one begins to glimpse how Vásquez’s anger could end. The fights become recurrent and she begins to warn that she is entitled to part of the money. “I got screwed in that campaign getting contributions, you know from whom,” she told Noriega in December of that year. “Don’t complain when I post something. If we are going to burst here, Nicolás and I are going to burst. If he wants us to bust, we bust,” she adds. The following month, she makes it clear to Nicolás that they can fall together: “You have my things and I have your things.”

Vásquez and Petro Jr. set up a structure to launder the money

Both Vásquez and Petro Jr. are accused of the maneuvers they carried out to hide the illicit enrichment. Money laundering is the most serious crime and the reason why they can end up with more than 10 years in jail. For this reason, prosecutor Burgos has devoted a large part of his intervention to demonstrating that both had intentions of giving their acquisitions an appearance of legality. One of the evidence presented is Daysuris’s decision to put a Mercedes Benz in the name of his uncle, César Emilio Vásquez. The defendant’s sister, Gleidys Vásquez, had been ruled out because she was a police officer and she was more exposed as part of the presidential escort. “They are going to fuck her up,” Nicolás warned her in January.

Daysuris ignored her mother’s requests to return the money she obtained irregularly with her ex-partner. “I am not going to give you anything back, Uncle Cesar. I screwed myself with him enough for him now to tell me that I have to pay him back. Besides, he’s not going to denounce anything. Because, first, that money was illegal and he knows that if I start saying where that money came from, he’s going to sink. And I have proof of that: audios, screenshots, ”he assured in December 2022.“ That money was given by an extradited. If I go out and say that an extradited person gave her, they put him in prison. So he is not going to go out to denounce or go out at all, ”he added.

