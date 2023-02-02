In a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amir Saeed Irani, Tehran’s envoy to the international organization, said that preliminary investigations indicated that Israel was responsible for the attack that took place on Saturday evening.

Irani added in the letter that “Iran reserves the right to respond firmly at the time and manner it feels necessary,” and that “this act committed by Israel is contrary to international law.”

The attack came amid escalating tensions with the West over Tehran’s nuclear file and its supply of weapons to Russia in its war with Ukraine, including “suicide drones,” in addition to suppressing demonstrations against the Tehran government.

Israel has long threatened to take military action against Iran if diplomacy fails to curb its nuclear or missile programs, but it has been reluctant to comment on specific facts.