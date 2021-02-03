The “digital sovereignty” of the EU is a catchphrase that illustrates the whole range of tension between the demands and the reality of European competitiveness. The EU wants to become more important in the digital economy. But in practice – for example in the provision of cloud services – the USA and China continue to lead.

It was therefore logical that the German-French cloud project Gaia-X was in focus when Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire at the digital conference “Europe 2021”, organized by Tagesspiegel, Zeit on Wednesday , Handelsblatt and Wirtschaftswoche, answered questions.

When asked whether the Gaia-X project was about Europeans becoming partially self-sufficient on a global level, Le Maire replied that it was not about decoupling. Rather, companies in the EU would have to emulate American companies such as Boeing and Microsoft and also not leave their data to the competition.

“That does not mean protectionism, but the safeguarding of our interests,” said Le Maire. Meanwhile, the Gaia-X project has its first private-sector use cases. Altmaier agreed with his French colleague on this point.

Almost all large cloud projects recently had to fall back on American or Chinese providers because the EU had nothing of equal to offer. Altmaier emphasized, however, that the Gaia-X project, for which the EU data protection standards apply, is also open to competitors from the USA. A process is chosen here that is already being used in European battery cell production.

Billions in funding for chip manufacturing

Chip manufacture is another area in which the EU has a lot of catching up to do. Altmaier explained that within the framework of European Community Projects (IPCEI) the corresponding amounts for funding are being advertised by the EU member states.

In the next few weeks the federal government will decide what contribution Germany will make. “That will be in the billions,” announced Altmaier without giving a specific number.

Franco-German dissent over the digital tax

Le Maire and Altmaier have different views on the question of how digital companies like Google or Facebook can be taxed in the EU. On this point, Altmaier was happy to let his French counterpart go first. “I see that Peter is careful,” said Le Maire with a laugh.

According to Le Maire, digital corporations like Amazon are the winners of the pandemic. “They have huge profits, but they hardly pay taxes,” he said. France introduced a digital tax in 2019 and has since received more than 400 million euros.

The French economy minister was confident that an agreement on the digital tax could be found at the level of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by the summer. The USA, which is home to digital giants like Amazon and Google, is also a member of the OECD.

Altmaier pointed out, however, that the Europeans must have an interest in finding “sensible solutions” with the new US administration on the issue of the tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump on aluminum and steel. In plain language: From Altmaier’s point of view, it could be counterproductive to advance the digital tax debate in the near future and to seek a purely European solution outside of the OECD.