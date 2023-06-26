NOnly a few days, at least that’s what the negotiators of the traffic light factions hope, and then the dispute over the heaters will be over. In the first week of July, the Bundestag is to pass the controversial amendment to the Building Energy Act. But it is unlikely that peace will return among homeowners. A new project is already looming on the horizon that harbors potential for conflict. It is about the EU building directive “Energy Performance of Buildings Directive”, abbreviated to EPBD. The Commission wants to standardize the efficiency classes for buildings and introduce a renovation obligation for houses in the worst classes.

The explosive point for owners in Germany: No uniform limit values ​​are planned for the classification of houses into classes. Rather, the classification should be made in relation to the condition of the buildings in the respective country. In this way, no country should be overwhelmed. But that also means: A house with a certain energy consumption can be classified as reasonably efficient in one country (because there are so many even worse ones), but in Germany with its comparatively high standards it can be classified as a renovation case.