The Chivas team is experiencing a good football moment. The team led by coach Veljko Paunovic has put the rojiblancos in first place overall in this fledgling tournament, where they have 3 consecutive victories.
Likewise, the good news does not end, and that is that this weekend they faced Athletic Club in a second leg match of international stature, where they won 2-0 in regular time, drawing the aggregate 2-2. Everything was defined from the penalty spot, where they took the victory and the Tree of Gernika Trophy.
In that meeting the midfielder and most recent signing was active Eric Gutierrez, who arrived after passing through PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands football team. The ‘Guti’ had an outstanding performance and played a good role in the match.
Although the new player from the chiverío will not have it easy, since he will have to work at forced marches to be able to convince the Serbian helmsman to keep the title, where that part of the field is one of the most competitive, appearing players of the stature of Fernando Beltran and Victor Guzman.
More Chivas news:
Although Gutiérrez could pair up with ‘Nene’ Beltrán for play creation, while ‘Pocho’ could play more forward for medium-distance shots and precise passes.
Undoubtedly, with this new signing, expect a stronger and more dangerous Chivas team from midfield forward.
#Erick #Gutiérrez #starter #Chivas
Leave a Reply