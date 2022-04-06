The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that we throw away 1.3 billion tons of food every year. If we transfer this data to the economic field, we are talking about around one trillion euros, in addition to the 700,000 million euros that this food waste entails in environmental costs and approximately another 900,000 million euros in social costs.

Citizens of developed countries are the first food wasters in the food chain, since 53% of waste comes from homes, followed by food processing (19%) and catering and restaurant services (12%) . Some of the current eating habits such as buying more food than is needed, excessive portions on the plates, throwing leftovers in the trash, poor food preservation or throwing away packaged products when their best before date has passed, although not the expiration date, contribute to these exorbitant current figures of food waste in the European Union.

This loss of food limits the ability of society to sustainably feed a growing population, which also makes it an ethical problem, since there are more than one billion people in the world (11% of the population ) who are hungry. Regarding the strict environmental impact, about which you ask, the production of food generates emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4), greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change in addition to generating a waste of resources that are not infinite, such as water, land, marine resources, etc…, used in the production of food that, sometimes, is not consumed and is wasted. Food wasted globally is estimated to account for 3.3 billion metric tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions and accounts for the use of about 1.4 billion hectares of land, which represents almost 30% of the area covered by agricultural land in the world. the world.

It is also worth noting the environmental impact of the resources used in the transport, storage and packaging of said wasted food, which translates into unused consumption of energy, fuel, and the generation of plastic waste or other materials used for packaging, among others. In reference to this last aspect, correct food preservation is, on many occasions, the best way to minimize waste and here the packaging can play a fundamental role. The use of sustainable packaging that is capable of extending the shelf life of food can contribute significantly to reducing food waste and, in this case, the type of material used is decisive because it can minimize the environmental impact and favor the economy. circular.

Finally, food waste also generates an environmental impact related to waste management, which implies the transport of said waste, the maintenance of landfills, the processes of waste classification, in addition to the energy costs necessary in the facilities that manage this waste.

In order to solve this problem, within the framework of the osustainable development goal (SDG) 12.3by 2030, global per capita food waste at retail and to consumers must be halved, and food losses in production and distribution chains reduced, including post-harvest losses .

It is also proposed to promote the generation of biogas from food waste. Biogas is mainly made up of methane and carbon dioxide, in addition to other gases present in smaller amounts, and can be transformed into biomethane, a gas equivalent to natural gas. In this way, it would be possible to recover the CO2 and CH4 emitted by food waste, avoiding emissions into the atmosphere and reducing the environmental impact. In Spain, studies of the energy potential of biogas show data of between 20.1 and 34.5 TWh/year, which would imply a saving in greenhouse gas emissions of 10.6 – 12.6 Mt CO2 eq/year. In Europe, we have a common goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 60% by 2030, for which biogas production can play a crucial role.

The action of each one of us can be decisive in reducing food waste, adapting our consumption habits, so we can favor the protection of the environment, reduce world poverty and increase food security.

