The Elysée has let it be said for several days that Emmanuel Macron will explain to the French on Wednesday evening new restrictive measures, even curfews which should especially affect the large cities where the Covid-19 is racing.

For several days, the executive has continued to distill alarmist messages on the resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic which would threaten to overwhelm the health system, especially in Paris where the situation is deemed “dramatic”, according to several sources.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has also given up a trip to Corsica for the weekend because he “will have to be mobilized on the management of the health crisis after the intervention of the president”, argued Matignon before the Council of Ministers .

The latest figures still show an overall increase in the number of people in intensive care (1,633 for a current national capacity of around 5,000 beds) and 84 deaths in 24 hours, with an overall death toll of nearly 33,000 in seven months.

The lack of anticipation pointed out

While a report points out the lack of anticipation of the executive in the crisis that the Head of State must resolve this evening by addressing the French from 7:55 pm, for 45 minutes of interview on TF1 and France 2.

But in the panoply of restrictions at his disposal, which can go up to a total curfew from 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. in the areas most affected by the virus, which will Emmanuel Macron retain?

“All the options are on the table”, responds his entourage, stressing how “the hour is serious”. A priori, any national or local re-containment, related to the ultimate weapon, seems however ruled out, and the provisions currently in force for schools, colleges and high schools should be extended, while they do not provide proof of their effectiveness. . Schools are now the first contamination “clusters” according to figures from Public Health France, ahead of businesses.

“In the event of a curfew, all actors will be concerned. How to explain to a restaurant owner who must close that a theater can remain open? It will be extremely clear”, assures his entourage, adding that measures “much more are needed long “than 15 days.

For Professor Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon Hospital, agrees, believing that “we need drastic measures to limit the pressure on the intensive care units”. “We have the impression that we are going into the wall at the end of October” for Ile-de-France, “knowing that unlike the first wave there is a coexistence with other diseases and pathologies”. With regard to new restrictions, the emergency physician Patrick Pelloux especially deplores, like his colleagues, that we “went down to 5,000 intensive care beds” during the summer against 12,000 in the spring “because we have staff recruitment problems nursing and training “.

Where is government coherence?

The opposition demands “more coherence” and denounces the strategy of the executive which has led, according to it, to a new crisis situation. And if on the right the president (LR) of the Senate Gérard Larcher considers that it will be necessary to accept “curfews”, on the left, the bosses of EELV Julien Bayou and of the PCF Fabien Roussel judge that this would sign “an observation of failure “of the executive.

PS MP Boris Vallaud called on Tuesday for “maximum consultation”, warning against a risk of “jacquerie”.

Professionals in the independent hotel and catering industry were alarmed on Tuesday evening of a possible curfew which according to them “would condemn thousands of establishments to bankruptcy”.

This sector is one of the professions hard hit by the crisis which has also pushed hundreds of thousands more people into poverty.

The president will therefore also be expected on this ground on Wednesday evening. “The French are as scared for their health as for their jobs. We must talk about both,” said a close friend of the president.