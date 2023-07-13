Traces of blood and many chats with the killer: what emerged from the first analyzes of Michelle Causo’s smartphone

Dozens, perhaps hundreds of conversations that have taken place Michelle Causo and her killer in the hours, days and weeks leading up to the terrible crime of which the 17-year-old was the victim. Last Friday, the investigators downloaded the first files from the young woman’s phone. The results and also the analysis of the killer’s smartphone are now awaited.

What happened in the neighborhood Springvalley of Rome, last Wednesday 28 June, still makes you shiver.

A 17 year old boyoriginally from Sri Lanka but living in Italy with his family practically forever, put an end to the life of one of his contemporaries, Michelle Causo.

He did it in the most terrible way. Hitting her multiple times with a knife and leaving her lifeless on the floor of her apartment.

Subsequently it has tried to get rid of the bodywrapping it in blankets and a black plastic bag, then placing it in a supermarket trolley and abandoning everything near the rubbish bins.

A cruelty beyond any imaginary, that of the boy, spotted and arrested minutes later in his apartment to which he had returned.

What was found on Michelle Causo’s phone

On the dynamic of what happened to Michelle very few doubts remain. The 17-year-old would have attacked her, perhaps at the end of a quarrel, using a knife he had in her house and hitting the girl 6 times between the neck, back and abdomen.

What we continue to investigate incessantly is the motive which prompted the very young assassin to make such a crazy act.

In this sense, both smartphones were seized. The first data was downloaded from Michelle’s last Friday. And they would be lots of chats that the young woman had with the 17-year-old in the hours, days and weeks preceding the fact.

On the same victim’s phone would also be found blood traces. Blood of Michelle herself, which could testify to an extreme attempt by the young woman to ask for help.

In the next days the killer’s phone will also be analyzed. The intention is also to understand if, in the three hours that elapsed from the presumed moment of the murder to that of the abandonment of the shopping cart, the same contacted someone for help to carry the body.