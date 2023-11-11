Maria Rosa Troisi killed at home by her husband Marco Aiello: she was four months pregnant

She was four months pregnant, this is what emerged after the tests carried out on her body Maria Rosa Troisi, the young 37-year-old mother who lost her life at the hands of her husband. Marco Aiello was obsessed with the fact that she could have a parallel relationship.

The situation for the two was in crisis for several weeks already, but no one would have ever imagined that it could have ended in a crime. The woman left behind 2 children 6 and 11 years.

The events occurred last morning September 20th. Precisely in the house where the family lived, a Battipagliawhich is located in the province of Salerno.

Marco Aiello, his age, was a hydraulic very well known in the area. Everyone described him as a person quiet and reserved. Without ever knowing what really happened inside their home.

The man indeed was obsessed with jealousy towards his wife. He was convinced that he was actually having another affair. This is why he had also reached the point of placing gods recorders in home.

By the end of the summer their relationship had reached its peak. There were many arguments between them and the crisis it was due precisely to this attitude of his possessive towards his wife.

The crime of Maria Rosa Troisi and the results of the autopsy

That morning of September 20, Marco Aiello brought both of his children to their home parents. They live a few meters away from them. Once he enters the house, an argument breaks out between the two quarrel very bright.

In fact, neighbors said they heard the yell out. He then takes a knife and ends his life with a slash in the throat. Shortly afterwards he calls the Carabinieri and tells them that he needed help because his wife was about to attack him.

From the autopsy and the tests requested by the medical examiner, it emerged that in reality it was Maria Rosa fourth month pregnant. It is not yet clear whether Marco Aiello was aware of this. After the arrest, the man also tried to take his own life, but now is fine. There will be further updates on the incident.