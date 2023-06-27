The young man who was driving the BMW who overwhelmed and killed the two waiters in the Vibonese area tested positive for the alcohol test

The Carabinieri arrested and placed under house arrest the boy who, in the early hours of Sunday morning, ran over and killed the two waiters in Simbario, in the province of Vibo Valentia. The driver, a young man from the place, in fact tested positive for the alcohol test.

A very serious accident that caused two victims and shook an entire community occurred around 4:00 in the morning last Sunday near Simbariuma small Calabrian town located in the province of Vibo Valentia.

A car with 5 people on board, to be exact a Peugeot 204, she stayed broken down on the state road 713, known as the Trasversale delle Serre.

Two of the passengers, two waiters both from Serra San Bruno, got out to push the broken-down car at the entrance to an overpass. Just then, one came along BMW at high speed who has them fully overwhelmed.

For Bruno Vavala And Nicola Callà, aged 23 and 60 respectively, there was nothing they could do. When rescuers arrived at the scene, both were already lifeless. One of the two had even been thrown off the overpass.

The news of Bruno and Nicola’s deaths already spread at dawn in Serra San Bruno, where everyone remained shocked.

Alfredo Barillarimayor of the town, in a touching post on social media showed, on his behalf, the administration and all citizens, condolences and closeness to the families of the two victims.

The day of the funeral has not yet been decided, but as soon as the date is decided, city mourning will be proclaimed for that day.

The motorist who hit the two waiters has been arrested

At the scene of the accident, in addition to the medical rescuers, the Carabinieri of the Barracks of Serra San Bruno, who carried out all the relevant findings e stopped the driver responsible for the accident.

The driver was a boy from Tabbyanother municipality in the area, which resulted positive for alcohol test. Her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

For this reason he was arrested and placed under house arrest. Now he will have to answer for the crime of traffic homicide and the investigation is being handled by the Vibo Valentia prosecutor’s office.