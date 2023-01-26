It is not uncommon for some stores, when we talk about the most anticipated games, to break the embargo or release dates. This has happened many times and now it is repeating itself with the remake of dead space at Walmart and GameStop.

There are only a few days left for this title to be released when there are reports that some players have already obtained it through some of the stores of these chain stores and there is evidence.

Source information is Reddit where multiple reports appeared in recent hours. There was no shortage of those who published photos of their copies of PlayStation 5. To demonstrate their veracity, they were accompanied by the respective Walmart receipts.

Likewise, some showed photographs of their copies of the game but from GameStop. It would not be unusual for Electronic Arts to attract the attention of stores. Especially for engaging in these practices.

At least the release of the game, which will be on January 27, 2023, is very close. The bad thing is that with this leak from Walmart and GameStop we will have to be careful of spoilers.

However, this game is based on the original that came out several years ago; the script is practically the same.

But there is no shortage of those who did not play the original dead space and they want to be surprised by this remake or reissue, which maintains its challenging game style and terrifying gameplay.

What is the story of Dead Space?

Yes, we know that many have already played it but others have not and may want to know what it is about dead space. The plot takes place in the 26th century and is centered on the engineer Isaac Clarke, who is part of the crew of the USG Ishimura, a spaceship.

The latter aims to obtain minerals on various planets. Everything seems to be just routine until he is suddenly attacked by a terrifying and unknown new force.

Font: EA.

This includes the mutated and horribly disfigured bodies of what were human beings. Why did this happen? That’s something Clarke has to discover as he tries to save the other crew members.

The problem is little by little he is losing his sanity due to everything that happens and the enemies are becoming more and more difficult and complicated. This title will be available on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

In addition to dead space We have more video game information at EarthGamer.