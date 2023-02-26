The novel of the separation of the Spanish ex-soccer player Gerard Pique and Colombian singer Shakira will have a new chapter.

Since June 2022 when the official news was released that they were no longer a couple and had ‘split blankets’, the lives of both have become a daily life.

What awaits you

It has not stopped a day in which the news about the two come out. The Spanish media have taken care of that.

That Piqué has a new girlfriend, that he went to Shakira’s house and they didn’t even look at each other, that he was at a game of Milan and each one by his side, in short, many things.

The last two songs of the Barranquillera have been successful, because the lyrics are directed towards her ex-partner, who has also taken things with a lot of fun.

the theme with Carol G. It has been widely listened to and commented on. It has become a trend and has already achieved 1.5 million views in the first two hours of publication.

It is the first collaboration that the two artists carry out on the occasion of the release of Karol G’s new album, “Mañana ser bonito”, the fourth album since his recording career began in 2017, with “Unstoppable”.

Scary

Karol G (Medellín, 1991) had previously published a message for Anuel AA in his song “MAMII”, a duet with the singer BeckyG, and for which he has just won the award Lo Nuestro to Song Of The Year-Urban at a gala held in Miami (USA).

I am very happy to share that tomorrow on the news we have a preview of our exclusive conversation with @Shakira. We went to Barcelona to talk about his music and his lyrics, the moment his career is going through and what is coming in his life .. (@n.more and @vix) pic.twitter.com/p9M1FZMVnf — Shakira-Barranquilla (Spain)🤖 (@sweetycary) February 26, 2023

Shakira will reveal details of her career, the latest releases, her future and more this Monday in an exclusive interview.

The Canal de las Estrellas will be the center of attention, as the Colombian singer will talk about everything. Is he referring to Piqué? Will the name of Clara Chía be the topic of conversation? to wait

