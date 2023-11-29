Crying with tears is something reserved for humans. An animal expresses its displeasure with sounds, but there are no tears involved. Not all people cry with tears either: newborn babies make themselves heard, but no tears roll down their cheeks. To what extent is it biologically or sociologically determined when we cry? Do women indeed cry more than men? And we can cry more information from tears in the future?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]