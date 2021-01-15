Throughout the history of art, the representation of the human figure has been the main source of inspiration for artists, from cave painting, through Phidias, to Picasso and so on. But from the fifties of the last century the human body of flesh and blood has been included by the last avant-gardes in their performances and installations as a found object in the manner of Duchamp. In this labyrinth with no way out in which aesthetics moves, it seems that everything is licit, as long as the primary impulse of art consists in causing surprise or scandal, but in turn, for a modern spectator everything is allowed, except to be surprised and scandalized by nothing. This is the dialectic. Soak the bodies of naked young women in blue paint, as Yves Klein did, and use them as human brushes, scrubbing them on the gallery floor and walls, or create a series of glass boxes containing the artist’s own excrement coated in gold , as Terence Koh did; Faced with these inane follies, who will be such a hick today that he is surprised?

Keep reading