Pulgoso, Ramírez, Caballero and Llorona, all characters from Fortnite, now they will look fashionable thanks to a collaboration event that Epic Games’ Battle Royale has with Balenciaga, a famous fashion house that was founded in 1919 by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga.

These new outfits are complete with new items from Balenciaga, such as backpacks, pickaxes and sprays (some of them unlockable in challenges) for gamers to Fortnite express your unique style.

The four new outfits for Fortnite They are: ‘Ramirez Unchained’, which comes in an alternative silver style; ‘Pulgoso callejero’ with its midday and midnight styles; ‘Llorona a la moda’ featuring the 24-karat style; and ‘Gentleman gamer’ including the stealth style.

The Balenciaga and Fortnite collaboration was not the product of chance

‘Our alliance with Epic, in fact, did not start with Fortnite’stated Demna Gvasalia, artistic director at Balenciaga. ‘It started when we created our first video game, Afterworld, which we built using the Unreal Engine to launch our Fall 2021 collection.‘.

‘Fashion has a long history in the Fortnite community, where we’ve seen runway-style experiences in Fortnite Creative, as well as player-designed outfits becoming incredibly popular, ‘ stated Adam Sussman, President of Epic games.

‘Personal expression is one of the things that makes Fortnite so unique, and there couldn’t be a better first ally in the world of fashion than Balenciaga, to bring its authentic designs and cutting-edge culture to millions of players around the world. . ‘

On the other hand, there will also be a live lookbook at the Featured Center ‘Strange Times’ in Fortnite. Inside this site is a Balenciaga store inspired by its traditional locations, but in an unexpectedly strange city.

This update will arrive throughout the week to showcase community styles in spectacular fashion, showcasing creative visuals that mix players’ personal expression with unforeseen elements.

Remember also that there will be a collection of clothing between both brands that will be limited edition, so if you are a fan of the game, perhaps this is the best way to go making these items.

