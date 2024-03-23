The industry of electric cars It is gaining ground year after year, now it is very likely that you are considering one of the various options that different brands have, if you are looking for a sedan type or rather, one that has a price close to that of the Nissan Versa then know the brand JAC Motors Company.

And it is that he Nissan Versa has become one of the favorite vehicles, only in 2023 it took first place on the list of 10 best selling cars according to the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA). Could it be that it captivated with its affordable price?

The Nissan Versa has a value in automotive market of 334,900 pesos, and if you thought you couldn't find an electric vehicle with a similar price then allow us to show you the JAC model E10xwhich in 2024 has reduced its cost by almost 100 thousand pesos, that's right.

How much does JAC's electric car cost?

If you want to buy a new and ecological vehicleit is possible to acquire the JAC model through an automotive loan, in 2023 and even at the beginning of 2024 this electric car could be found in the automotive market at a value of 439 thousand pesos, but now the E10x is offered at 357 thousand pesos .

How much does JAC's electric car cost? Photo: SPECIAL

If you are interested in purchasing a car through an automobile loan, then you probably want to know about a car loan plan. financing with the lowest amounts to start analyzing your next decision. Because JAC's E10x considers the minimum down payment to be 20%.

So for this chinese electric car They would ask you for a figure of 71,400 pesos. One of the excellent news is that there is no opening fee charge, so your initial payment would only be the down payment.

It may interest you:

But do not think that by giving a minimum down payment the monthly payments will increase, the reality is that car dealers offer terms that can extend up to 60 months.

So in the case of JAC, for the E10x the monthly payments would be 7,662.41. This amount already includes car insurance, the insurer is GNP. Remember that you can customize the quote at any of the agencies and distributors.

How much does JAC's electric car cost? Photo: JAC

Features of the JAC E10x

The E10x comes equipped with a 314 kWh lithium-ferrophosphate battery, which fully charges in 6 hours. But with a fast charge of 42 minutes you can get from 30% to 80%. It is a vehicle with a youthful, sporty and very exclusive style.

-Rear and front disc brakes

-Electric steering

-14-inch two-tone aluminum wheels

-Rear view camera

-Air bag for driver and passenger

-Synthetic leather steering wheel with height adjustment

-10.25-inch LCD multimedia screen

-Shark antenna