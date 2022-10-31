Last weekend thewinter time with the hands going back one hour. In this way we were able to sleep an extra hour, but as a result it gets dark much earlier.

What effects does this change of schedule twice a year have on the health of some types of people? Apparently it is not a positive choice because it ends up affecting the circadian cycle which is the basis of the well-being of every living being. This, if modified, can have consequences.

“The disturbance of circadian rhythms is documented to be the basis of a wide range of disorders affecting numerous organs and systems. And changing the time twice a year also represents a form of desynchronization ” – pointed out the professor Roberto Manfredinichronobiologist of the University of Ferrara.

In fact, it has been found that changing the circadian cycle it can trigger sleep disturbances, depression as well as the exacerbation of psychiatric diseases and the increase in access to the emergency room, hospitalization and trauma from road accidents.

Solar time, what does it cause

Especially in the following days, numerous researches have ascertained a 5% increase in myocardial infarctions, a 9% increase in strokes in the first 2 days. Then increased hospitalizations for arrhythmia due to atrial fibrillation, especially in the female sex, in the 4 days following the time change.

Young people suffer most from daytime sleepiness, reduced alertness, attention deficit and reduced school performance.

According to numerous experts, it is therefore important to leave the clock stopped as it is without changing the time twice a year. This behavior upsets our rhythm creating sometimes serious consequences.

“We must always leave the clock the same, always leave the solar time or always the legal one but we must not move the hands every six months which are a psychological and organic trauma for the most fragile people or more sensitive to this type of oscillation” – have pointed out numerous neurologists.