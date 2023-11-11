Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

If things no longer go well in bed: Men can also suffer from menopause. © IMAGO / Zoonar

Menopause is considered to be a women’s issue only, but something similar is said to exist for men too. This is what experts say about the so-called andropause.

Kassel – Menopause refers to the period of hormonal transition into the postmenopausal phase in a woman. So the end of fertility due to a change in the hormonal balance. But age also brings with it one or two hormonal changes in men. Especially when testosterone levels fall.

This raises the question: Can men also go through menopause? The experts’ answer is clear. Yes, men can feel the effects of menopause too. Regardless of gender, sex hormones in the body decrease over the years. However, there are some important differences between the genders.

Male menopause – effects of andropause

While menopause describes the point in a woman’s life at which menstrual periods permanently stop, andropause is known as “male menopause.” But what exactly does that mean? Prof. Dr. Martin Reincke, medical director of the medical clinic for endocrinology in Munich, answers this question in an interview with Deutschlandfunk.

Menopause occurs suddenly in women over the age of 45. Andropause, on the other hand, is a gradual process that can begin as early as the age of 35 and lasts a lifetime. According to Professor Reincke, the slow decline in testosterone levels means that men are far less affected by the consequences of menopause than women. However, this does not mean that men are completely spared from it.

Basically, with the decrease in the testosterone budget, there is no talk of menopause in men. Only when symptoms due to the lack of the sex hormone become clear. These can manifest themselves in psychological, physical or sexual complaints. According to the AOK are these:

depressive moods, nervousness Weight gain, fatigue, hot flashes Loss of libido, erectile dysfunction

How can the effects of menopause in men be recognized?

Endocrinologist Martin Reincke advises caution when making the diagnosis, because hormonal fluctuations do not necessarily have to be the result of male menopause. For example, an underactive thyroid can also be to blame for the lack of testosterone production. In contrast to a malfunction of the thyroid gland, andropause has no organic or functional causes. So a misdiagnosis could potentially lead to other problems going undetected. Doctors would therefore not offer medical screenings.

Is hormone therapy a solution?

The doctor also has an answer to this in the interview: Hormone therapy has an effective effect, particularly for sexual complaints. Both erectile dysfunction and loss of sex drive can be treated. However, all alternative methods should be exhausted before hormone therapy. A change in lifestyle such as a healthy diet, weight loss and exercise is often enough.

Anyone considering hormone therapy should also be aware of the possible side effects. According to the Federal Center for Health Education Prostate cancer, for example, can “progress even faster and more aggressively” due to additional testosterone. The risk of thrombosis also increases because the number of red blood cells increases. Sleep apnea caused by breathing problems or even a threat to brain cells can also be an unwanted consequence of the therapy.