By Gérard Le Puill

To take a lucid look at the real situation in the country at the beginning of January, it is advisable to return to the conjuncture made in mid-December by INSEE. It gives figures making it possible to measure the fragility of the country’s economy at the start of the year 2021. The institute forecast a drop of nearly 9 points in the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 compared to 2019. At the same time, “Household consumption, which would have fallen in November to 15% below its pre-crisis level, would close two-thirds of this gap in December to return to 6% below the level of the fourth quarter of 2019”, forecast the INSEE, forecasting on the purchases and trips that the French would make on the occasion of holidays and end-of-year celebrations.

On page 16 of this long conjuncture note – also made of comparisons between France and Germany, we learned that in the automotive industry “the share of production carried out on the national territory has continuously decreased, from 60 and 50 respectively. % in France and Germany in 2000 to 24% and 31% respectively in 2017 ”. Thus, less than three out of ten cars bought by the French were produced in France in 2017 against six out of ten in 2000. The situation is even worse among equipment manufacturers, starting with the tire industry, the relocation of production. in countries with low labor costs having been massive, to the detriment of productive employment in France. After many other sites, we see it with the closure of the Bridgestone plant in Béthune. Another 963 jobs are being cut in a trade where it is becoming impossible to reclassify since all the firms have relocated most of their production for four decades. It is therefore not surprising that France has only 13% industrial jobs on the national territory, against 25% in Germany, 19% in Italy and an average figure close to 20% in the countries of central Europe. members of the European Union.

From 6.2 billion surplus to 11.4 billion deficit

In December, INSEE also reminded us that “from 2000 to 2004, France had a trade surplus for vehicles on the road, amounting to 6.2 billion euros. Its position then deteriorated rapidly and, from 2007, a trade deficit appeared on this item (3.5 billion euros). The deficit continued to widen and reached 11.4 billion euros in 2018. This phenomenon is due in particular to the importation of vehicles from countries in which French manufacturers have set up automobile production chains. In particular, France, which had a slight surplus in 2005 with the countries of Eastern Europe, subsequently found itself in a deficit vis-à-vis these same countries ”, specified the Institute.

As a reminder, it was in 2005 that Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Nissan since 2001, also became CEO of Renault. Insofar as this policy of massive relocation of productions allowed him to pay ever more dividends in order to simultaneously increase his remuneration as CEO, he used and abused this policy. To the point of ending up taking refuge in Lebanon and thus attempting to escape Japanese justice, following personal enrichment practices that were delinquency on which the leaders of our country turned a blind eye while the CEO Renault- Nissan was domiciled in the Netherlands to pay less income tax!

Nearly 700,000 job losses in 2020

On page 22 of its long memo from mid-December, INSEE estimated that in France “non-salaried employment would fall at the same rate as salaried employment, which would bring the total net destruction of employment to 691,000 at the end of 2020 compared to the end of 2019 ”. It remains to be seen what will happen in 2021 when it will be necessary to repay the cash advances granted by the banks with the guarantee of the State. Because this same note told us on page 27 that household income will have fallen by 4.7% in 2020 “particularly because of the destruction of jobs and the decrease in working hours”, the average drop in per capita wages ( BSPT) being estimated at around 4% in 2020 compared to 2019. But this average hides huge differences to the detriment of precarious employees, as we could see through the testimonies collected by Camille Bauer in “L’Humanité” of December 28 latest.

For its part, household consumption should experience a decrease of 7% in 2020 compared to 2019 according to this economic report from INSEE. Even when they have an income that allows them not to limit their spending too much, many French people opt for precautionary savings. Thus “in the fourth quarter, the decline in consumption, together with the virtual stability of household disposable income, would lead to a further increase in their savings rate, which would stand at nearly 22% of gross disposable income. Over the year 2020, the household savings rate should stand at 21% on gross disposable income, or 6 points more than in 2019 ”. We even spoke last December of an additional savings of 200 billion euros for the year 2020 to which would be added 70 billion in 2021.

While the richest can put money aside without depriving themselves, many working-income households with modest and middle incomes are opting for precautionary savings because of the increased risk of losing their jobs in the coming months. At the same time, many self-employed people risk filing for bankruptcy when it comes to repaying loans taken out in 2020 without being able to work in sectors such as bars, restaurants, tourism and cultural activities.