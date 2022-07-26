What are the main reasons driving motorists to buy an electric car? The most immediate answers to this question could be basically two: respect for the environmentthanks to the absence of exhaust emissions; the possibility of saving on the cost of energy due, in many places in the world, to the lower cost of electricity compared to oil. Well, according to research carried out in the United States and commissioned by the Polestar brand, the real answer is another.

According to data collected by a survey, prepared by Polestar and managed by OnePoll, in which 5,086 US citizens took part between 5 and 26 January 2022, those who want to buy an electric car he is actually interested in vehicle technology, seamless connectivity and the infotainment system. The percentage of these people who buy electric vehicles is 55% of the total. The remaining 45% have environmental reasons, of course: but once again it is shown that the car market is not at all simple.

The younger the buyers are, the more it matters to appear respectful of the environment. According to the survey, Generation Z (18-24 years old) considers the ecological message more importantcompared to Millennials (25-41 years) and Baby Boomers (57-74).

In the transition to the electric car, another not insignificant operation is often carried out: one passes from a traditional manufacturer to a new name in the sector. The question of trust in the brand takes a completely different turn. 57% of Millennials trust new car brands, while for Baby Boomers the percentage drops drastically, to 28%. Overall, 46% of people who responded to the survey would buy electric cars from a new brand. In short, the relationship with the new houses is still to be built, and it will take time.